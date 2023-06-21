Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, with the Ghanaian ace in line for a summer exit from the King Power Stadium.

What's the latest on Amartey to Celtic?

According to TEAMtalk, the Old Firm outfit are considering a move for the 28-year-old following the confirmation that Rodgers has sealed his return to the club, with the versatile asset set to be available on a free transfer amid his expiring contract.

The report suggests that while there is also interest in the 6 foot 1 gem from clubs in Saudi Arabia and in Turkey, there is a 'chance' that the 51-cap ace could seal a move to Glasgow instead, after seven years with the Foxes.

The piece also goes on to add that the Hoops are ready to make contact with the former Copenhagen man's agent, as Rodgers plots to make the first signing of his second spell in charge of the Scottish champions.

Who is Daniel Amartey?

The experienced defender - who can also operate at right-back or in central midfield - has racked up 145 appearances for the newly-relegated outfit since his arrival from Denmark back in 2016, with 80 of those outings having come during Rodgers' time at the helm with the Midlands side.

Previously described as "outstanding" by the Northern Irishman, Amartey appears to have all the attributes to be an astute capture for the Bhoys this summer, particularly on a free transfer, with the returning Celtic boss having also said of his qualities:

"He’s played as a midfield player, as a full-back, and you need your outside centre-halves to be able to have no doubt they can step in and press the game and be aggressive. He’s got all of that. He defends the box really well and then, with the ball, he has a real sufficient level of comfort. He can pass it."

The signing of the all-action machine could well prove bad news for current Hoops man, Stephen Welsh, with Football Insider having reported last month that the club were open to offers for the young Scotsman, provided that a suitable replacement could be found ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old has notably slipped down the pecking order after being restricted to just four Scottish Premiership outings under Ange Postecoglou last season, having notably been "bullied" alongside Moritz Jenz in the shock defeat away to St Mirren back in September, in the words of journalist Josh Bunting.

With Postecoglou favouring Yuki Kobayashi as the third-choice option behind Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, Welsh has become something of a spare part in recent months, with the addition of Amartey potentially set to prove the final nail in the coffin with regard to his time at Celtic Park.

Not only does the soon-to-be free agent have the benefit of having worked closely with Rodgers in recent years, but the £20k-per-week ace also compares favourably to his fellow centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues with regard to playing out from the back, as he ranks in the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 7% for pass completion.

Amartey does appear to offer greater composure in the backline as he lost possession on average just 5.7 times per game from his 20 league outings last term, while Welsh, by contrast, lost the ball 9.5 times per game on average, showcasing the latter man is not quite as adept at building from the back.

As such, if Rodgers is looking to freshen up his defensive unit with the signing of his former Leicester asset, it could prove to be the end of the road for Celtic's 6 foot 3 academy graduate.