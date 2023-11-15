Celtic opted to bring Brendan Rodgers back to Glasgow over the summer after Ange Postecoglou decided to move south of the border at the end of last season.

The Northern Irish tactician returned for his second stint with the Hoops and was backed throughout the summer transfer window with a raft of new signings to bolster his squad.

Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyun-jun Yang, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki, Nat Phillips, Luis Palma, and Paulo Bernardo were all snapped up.

However, bringing in players from other clubs is not the only way that Rodgers can look to supplement his roster as he could also look to the academy set-up to see who the next emerging star could be.

One player whose performances this season suggest that he has big potential to make the first-team is maestro MacKenzie Carse, who could be the club's next Matt O'Riley as a goalscoring midfielder.

MacKenzie Carse's season in numbers

The 19-year-old dynamo, who has captained the B Team this term, has been in terrific goalscoring form and has showcased his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis from a central midfield position.

Carse has racked up five goals in 12 Lowland League outings and contributed with one strike in four UEFA Youth League appearances this season.

The Scotland U19 international, who can play as a number eight or in a defensive role, has improved his output at the top end of the pitch after a return of three goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the academy last term.

YouTuber and podcaster Quinny, who is also a UEFA licensed coach, recently described Carse as a "leader" and claimed that he was a "level above" anyone else on the pitch in a Youth League clash with Lazio in October.

It now remains to be seen whether or not his qualities can be translated to first-team level but his impressive form could catch Rodgers' attention, with the teenage ace possibly being an heir to O'Riley's position.

O'Riley's season in numbers

The Denmark U21 international has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign with a return of six goals in 17 matches in all competitions.

He has scored all six of his goals in the Scottish Premiership - in 12 appearances - and his form in front of goal has been a pleasant surprise after his contributions last season.

O'Riley produced four goals in 52 outings in all competitions for the Hoops throughout the 2022/23 campaign, to go along with his 14 assists, as he failed to find the back of the net on a regular basis for Postecoglou.

Like Carse, the former MK Dons star has upped his goalscoring output this season for Rodgers and is currently proving himself to be a huge threat from a midfield position.

Leeds United were reportedly interested in signing O'Riley over the summer and the speculation over his future at Parkhead could present the current B Team star with an opportunity to show the manager that he can step up to fill that potential void, with his current displays suggesting that he could.