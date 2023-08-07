Highlights Serie A side Torino is interested in signing Celtic's Rocco Vata, who has only one year left on his contract.

Vata, a talented teenager, has the potential to break into the first team and should be given opportunities at senior level.

The Irish midfielder has shown his goalscoring ability at youth level and creative skills in the Premiership, making him a promising prospect for the future.

An update has emerged on Celtic and one of their players who could be on their way out of Parkhead before the end of the transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Serie A side Torino are interested in signing Hoops attacking midfielder Rocco Vata.

He has revealed that a number of European clubs are eyeing up the Bhoys academy prospect as the teenage wizard only has one year left to run on his current contract with the club.

The reporter also added that the player has found new representatives in CAA Base, who could now be tasked with finding him a new club if he decides to move on from Paradise.

How good is Rocco Vata?

Brendan Rodgers must avoid the first howler of his second spell with the Hoops by convincing Vata to extend his stay in Scotland as the talented teenager has the potential to break into the first team.

Vata only turned 18 in April and is not a player who should be expecting to play week-in-week-out in the Scottish Premiership immediately. However, the head coach could tempt him into staying by offering him a few chances to showcase his ability at senior level.

Handing the mercurial midfielder a few appearances off the bench could be enough to show him that Rodgers is willing to provide youngsters with opportunities and that the Northern Irish tactician views the 18-year-old ace as part of his plans for the future.

Vata - who is reportedly on £280-per-week at present - is coming off the back of an impressive 2022/23 campaign with the B-team, in which the teenage starlet plundered an eye-catching 11 goals and one assist in 24 academy outings.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international also displayed his potential across four matches and 44 minutes of action in the Premiership as Ange Postecoglou provided him with a chance to showcase his ability. In that time, the Torino target created two 'big chances' for his teammates and completed 89% of his attempted passes.

This means that Vata has been able to show off his goalscoring prowess at youth level and his creative ability whilst with the first-team. If he can combine the two as he gains more experience and develops as a player then the Hoops prodigy could grow into a terrific player for Rodgers further down the line.

Youth coach Dara O'Dea previously hailed the magician's mentality and claimed that he "never stops" and this suggests that the Irish dynamo has the right mindset to establish himself with the senior group as he wants to get better and will not stop working to improve.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig claimed that Vata has an "exciting" future ahead of him in the game and his statistics, for the B-team and first-team, back that up as he has shown immense potential in his short career to date.

Therefore, Rodgers would commit the first howler of his second Celtic stint by failing to convince the superb 6 foot talent to remain at Parkhead as the club would be losing a terrific prospect who could make a big impact at Parkhead in the future with his attacking quality.