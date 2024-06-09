The summer transfer window officially opens for business later this month and Celtic will have the opportunity to add players to bolster their squad.

Brendan Rodgers may look to dip into the market to improve his team in a variety of areas in order to push on and compete for more trophies next season.

The Hoops secured a domestic double during the 2023/24 campaign, as they lifted the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup, but could go in search of more success, particularly on the European stage, next term.

However, the Northern Irish head coach could strengthen his group without spending millions of pounds on a new signing by bringing loanee Mikey Johnston back into the frame.

Mikey Johnston's 2023/24 campaign in numbers

The Ireland international spent the first half of the season with Celtic and only made nine appearances, with three of those coming as a starter, in the Premiership.

In those nine outings, the 5 foot 9 whiz produced two goals and created two 'big chances' for his teammates, which showed that the potential was there for him to make a big impact in the final third.

Rodgers, however, opted to send him out on loan to West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship instead of giving him more opportunities to impress.

23/24 Championship Mikey Johnston Appearances 18 Sofascore rating 7.18 Goals 7 Assists 1 Big chances created 4 Dribbles completed per game 2.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Johnston thrived with regular game time during his loan spell with the Baggies as he showcased his quality as a scorer and a creator of goals.

During Sky Sports coverage of West Brom's 3-1 play-off semi-final defeat to Southampton (17/05/24), Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver described the forward as having "magic in his boots", which was backed up as he assisted his team's only goal in the game.

Why Celtic could save millions with Mikey Johnston

Rodgers could save millions by unleashing Johnston in the Celtic first-team next season as bringing him in would alleviate the need to splash out a big transfer fee on a new winger to bolster the squad.

The 25-year-old ace did enough during his time with the Baggies to suggest that he has the potential to emerge as a key performer for the Bhoys, if he can translate that form over to the Premiership next term.

Johnston caught the eye with his ability to score goals, retain possession, create chances, and use his dribbling skills to consistently beat opposition players.

23/24 season Mikey Johnston (Championship) Daizen Maeda (Premiership) Nicolas Kuhn (Premiership) Appearances 18 28 14 Goals per game 0.4 0.2 0.1 Pass accuracy 84% 79% 73% Big chances created per game 0.22 0.17 0.35 Dribbles completed per game 2.2 1.1 1.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Irish wizard enjoyed greater success in the final third, and in transition as a passer and a dribbler, than two of the club's current first-choice options out wide - Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn.

Therefore, Rodgers could save millions by unleashing Johnston next season instead of dipping into the market for a new forward, as these statistics indicate that the Hoops could already have an upgrade on their other wingers just waiting to be unleashed.