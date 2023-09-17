Celtic maintained their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as they swept Dundee aside on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Parkhead.

Who scored for Celtic against Dundee?

David Turnbull opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was adjudged to have been fouled just inside the box, although it took VAR to confirm that the incident was indeed a penalty rather than a free-kick.

The second then came as Callum McGregor floated a delicious cross in for Kyogo Furuhashi to rise and flick the ball past the goalkeeper with his head.

Celtic's Japanese marksman then turned provider as he raced down the right channel and produced a pinpoint cutback for Matt O'Riley to make it 3-0 and wrap up all three points.

How good was Kyogo against Dundee?

Whilst Kyogo caught the eye with a lethal display up front, the Denmark U21 international was an unsung hero for Brendan Rodgers with his display in the middle of the park.

Kyogo vs Dundee in numbers (via Sofascore) 22 touches 64% pass success 1 key pass 40% duels won 0 dribbles completed

The Japan international was not constantly involved in the match with regard to overall touches and did not provide a physical outlet for the team to play off through the middle of the pitch, but certainly made up for it with a goal and assist.

O'Riley, on the other hand, produced a fantastic all-round display throughout the match as he made an impact in and out of possession for the Scottish giants.

How good was Matt O'Riley against Dundee?

The 22-year-old was rock solid off the ball and did not allow the opposition to get the better of him in any physical contest as he won 100% (4/4) of his duels throughout 73 minutes on the pitch.

This certainly shows that he had too much strength for Dundee and was a brick wall in midfield for the Hoops.

His offensive play was also impressive too as the former MK Dons star caught the eye with his quality in possession. That included a composed and low finish for his third league goal of the campaign - matching his tally for the 2022/23 Premiership season already.

As per Sofascore, O'Riley completed 100% (2/2) of his attempted dribbles and had a pass success rate of 85%, which resulted in one key pass for his teammates, in 58 touches.

The central midfielder was reliable on the ball and rarely gave it away to the opposition, proving to be effective in his attacking actions, as the defenders found it impossible to dispossess him when he dribbled past them.

Kyogo certainly deserves plaudits for his two goal contributions that helped to secure all three points, ultimately receiving the highest Sofascore rating in the game (8.3).

However, O'Riley earned a rating of 8.0, which was the second-highest of the match, and as a result, was the unsung hero with the impact that he made at both ends of the pitch.

The ex-Fulham man put in an outstanding performance alongside Kyogo and Rodgers will surely be hoping for more of the same from the pair moving forward, particularly ahead of their Champions League clash with Feyenoord on Tuesday night.