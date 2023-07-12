Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic for a second spell at Parkhead after a trophy-laden time in Glasgow earlier in his managerial career.

The Northern Irish tactician won seven trophies in less than three years with the Scottish giants between 2016 and 2019, before his move to Leicester.

He has now inherited a team that won five pieces of silverware in two seasons with Ange Postecoglou in charge, which included a domestic treble last season.

This means that Rodgers has a squad of proven winners with the quality required to dominate Scottish football in the upcoming campaign.

However, there is always room for improvement and the ex-Liverpool boss could improve his attacking options in midfield by signing Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder, who is a reported target for the club.

How good is Fabian Rieder?

The 5 foot 11 ace is an excellent midfielder whose performances in his home country during the 2022/23 season suggest that the 21-year-old technician would be a superb addition to the squad if he can translate his form over to Scotland.

Rieder could be unplayable alongside Reo Hatate in the middle of the park for the Glasgow-based outfit as they are both capable of making a big impact at the top end of the pitch.

The Switzerland international produced seven goals to go along with five assists in 33 Super League outings last term, whilst the talented youngster also registered an eye-catching two goals and five assists in five Swiss Cup matches.

Hatate (six) was the only central midfielder to score more than four Scottish Premiership goals for the Hoops last season, with Callum McGregor (four), Aaron Mooy (four), and Matt O'Riley (three) behind him.

These statistics suggest that Rieder and the Japan international would both be Rodgers' outstanding goalscoring options in midfield, which could strike fear into the opposition if they line up alongside each other.

They are both capable of finding the back of the net on a semi-regular basis to support the frontline attackers and their combined threat could force attention away from the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada as teams may need to keep close tabs on them arriving late from a midfield position.

This could free up more space for the strikers to do their damage as the Scottish giants would have multiple scoring options for defenders to deal with, rather than allowing them to focus on one or two players to shut down.

Rieder also has the potential to be a creative force for Celtic. The left-footed maestro, who was lauded for his "exemplary" determination by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has racked up 11 assists across all competitions in each of the last two seasons for Young Boys, which included eight in the 2021/22 Super League campaign.

Now that Mooy and Jota have departed Parkhead permanently this summer, O'Riley (12) is the only current Hoops ace who assisted more than eight league goals last term.

This suggests that the Swiss whiz would come in as one of the club's most creative players whilst also being able to offer a huge goal threat from midfield alongside Hatate.

Therefore, the 21-year-old maestro, who could also be a long-term investment for Rodgers, with the potential to make Celtic a profit further down the line, could be unplayable alongside the Japanese dynamo next season due to their influence in the final third from a deep-lying position.