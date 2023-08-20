Celtic look set to miss out on one of their reported transfer targets this summer as Dominik Livakovic is closing in on a move to Turkey.

What's the latest Dominik Livakovic transfer news?

It was recently reported that the Croatia international is poised to sign with Super Lig side Fenerbahce from Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of €9m (£7.7m).

The report claims that the shot-stopper will sign a four-year contract, that will have a one year extension clause, with the Turkish giants.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph claimed that the Hoops were monitoring the Croatian titan's situation ahead of a possible swoop to improve their options between the sticks.

Now that they appear to have lost the race for his signature, Brendan Rodgers could land a fantastic alternative to Livakovic by swooping for Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher.

How good is Caoimhin Kelleher?

The Ireland international, who was linked with Celtic and valued at £30m earlier this year, is a fantastic young goalkeeper who could be an excellent addition to the squad.

Fabrizio Romano stated that clubs could look to sign him on loan if the Reds decide to let him leave on a temporary basis and the Hoops must push to secure his services on a temporary or permanent basis.

Kelleher did not get much game time at Anfield last term but did impress during his short time on the pitch. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.53 over three Premier League and League Cup appearances combined, and did not make a single error leading to an opposition shot or goal.

The 24-year-old ace also caught the eye in limited minutes during the 2021/22 campaign as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.72 over six matches in the aforementioned competitions.

His League Cup performances that season were particularly impressive as the Irishman averaged a Sofascore rating of 8.03 across four games, and he saved 84% of the shots on his goal without making a single mistake leading to an opposition shot or goal.

Livakovic, meanwhile, saved 74% of the efforts against him and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 across 35 league outings for Dinamo Zagreb last season.

Current Celtic number one Joe Hart, on the other hand, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.77 over 37 league clashes and finished the campaign with a save percentage of 65% to go along with four errors directly leading to opposition shots.

These statistics suggest that Kelleher, who was lauded as "exceptional" by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, has the potential to be an imperious figure between the sticks for Celtic and an upgrade on Hart, which would also make him a dream alternative to Livakovic.

However, he would need to prove himself to be capable of performing on a consistent basis over the course of a season, rather than just on the odd occasion when he is called upon by Liverpool.

His form for the Reds indicates that he could save a higher percentage of shots than Hart whilst making fewer glaring mistakes, which could, therefore, improve Rodgers' team as that would lead to fewer goals being conceded.

At the age of 24, he is four years younger than Livakovic and 12 years younger than the Bhoys number one. This means that the Liverpool titan would come in with more long-term potential than both of them if they are able to snap him up on a permanent basis.