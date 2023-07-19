An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Football Scotland journalist Mark Hendry, the Hoops have made an "approach" to sign Gremio winger Ferreira during the summer transfer window.

"Exclusive! Ferreira Celtic transfer approach made as Gremio striker on wishlist for summer move," he tweeted.

The accompanying report claims that Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign another winger who can chip in with goals and assists to improve his attack next season, with the Brazilian talent now being pursued as a target to fill that role.

It states that a fee in the region of £6m could be needed for the Scottish giants to clinch this deal and that the player is interested in making the move, which suggests that personal terms would not prove to be a stumbling block.

This comes after Portuguese winger Jota left the treble-winning side to join Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad Club in a deal reportedly worth £25m earlier this month.

How good is Ferreira?

The 25-year-old forward, who can be deployed on the left or right flank, is a player with the potential to be a dream heir to Jota at Parkhead if Rodgers can unearth the best of his talents next season.

Unfortunately, Ferreira would join Celtic off the back of two disappointing seasons with Gremio as injury has seriously disrupted his progress in Brazil.

He has missed 31 competitive matches through injury since the start of August 2022, which has restricted the 5 foot 9 whiz to just 14 appearances in 2023.

During that time, the talented winger still produced three goals, along with three assists - a respectable return in front of goal given his fitness issues. That came after Ferreira scored one goal in 15 outings during the 2022 campaign.

However, the Brazilian magician's form throughout 2021 suggests that the quality is there for him to be an effective outlet on the flank.

He scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists across 52 matches in all competitions, which included 11 strikes and seven assists in 21 cup games.

That is not too dissimilar to the level of production that Jota displayed last season for Celtic.

The Portuguese speedster contributed 15 goals and 12 assists over 43 outings for the Glasgow giants.

Jota was able to prove himself to be a constant threat down the left wing due to his ability to score and create goals at an impressive rate, and Ferreira is a player with the potential to emulate that at Parkhead next term, which may be why the club are now looking into a deal for his services.

The one-time Benfica star was the only Hoops player who managed to hit double figures for goals and assists in the Scottish Premiership during the 2022/23 campaign. His departure has left a gap to fill out wide and the Gremio ace could be the man to take on the responsibility of being a match-winner week-in-week-out.

Whilst it is a gamble for Celtic, as there is no guarantee that he will be able to replicate his form from 2021, Rodgers could back himself to get the best out of the tricky winger in order to unearth a dream Jota heir.