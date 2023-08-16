An update has emerged on Celtic's plans to bolster their squad as they reportedly have their eyes on another central defender...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to 90min, the Hoops are one of a number of clubs eyeing up Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Eric Dier as we head into the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Spurs are open to cashing in on the England international as he has less than a year left to run on his current contract and is not close to putting pen to paper on an extension.

AS Monaco, Sporting CP, Crystal Palace, and Al-Nassr are also said to be interested in signing the Premier League defender, who was omitted from his side's opening matchday squad for tactical reasons.

How good is Eric Dier?

Despite falling out of favour early on in Ange Postecoglou's reign, Dier is a proven top-flight performer who was in the England squad as recently as March of this year.

Brendan Rodgers could, therefore, repeat the masterclass that the club played by snapping up Joe Hart from Spurs after the shot-stopper became an outcast under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Hart has gone on to feature in 74 Scottish Premiership matches since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, which means that the 36-year-old titan has only missed four league games since joining the Hoops.

The former Manchester City man has made 106 appearances in total and lifted five trophies with the Bhoys to date, which included a domestic treble last season.

This shows that Celtic were able to benefit from signing a player Spurs no longer wanted as he has gone on to become a key cog within the side, given his vast number of games played in little over two years.

Dier could follow in his footsteps to be a big player for Rodgers this season and over the years to come if they are able to secure his signature before the end of the window.

The 29-year-old enforcer has racked up 270 Premier League appearances and played 361 games for Spurs throughout his career to date, which shows that he is an experienced ace at the top level.

Dier, who has been capped 49 times by England, caught the eye with his top-flight performances during the 2021/22 campaign as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 and helped Tottenham to keep an impressive 16 clean sheets.

The towering 6 foot 2 colossus, who was described as "reliable" by former head coach Antonio Conte, also kept Cameron Carter-Vickers out of the side before the American international opted to move to Celtic in 2021, as he had only made five first-team appearances for the London-based club.

Now, imagine the impact Dier could have at Parkhead when you consider that the USMNT star was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for last season after helping the side to keep 13 clean sheets.

The current Spurs outcast was deemed to be so far ahead of Carter-Vickers that they were willing to sell the former AFC Bournemouth loanee to the Hoops last summer, which suggests that he could come in and offer even more quality to the club.

Therefore, Rodgers could land an excellent and experienced option at the back by securing a deal for the £85k-per-week titan, which could turn out to be a repeat of the club's blinder with Hart by offering him a chance to revive his career away from north London.