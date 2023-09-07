Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was backed by the board throughout the summer transfer window as they brought in nine new signings to bolster the squad.

How much are Celtic's signings worth?

The Hoops brought in seven permanent additions and two loan deals, with Nat Phillips joining from Premier League side Liverpool until January and Paulo Bernardo coming in from Benfica for the entire campaign.

New signing Fee signed for Maik Nawrocki £3.4m Gustaf Lagerbielke £1m Nat Phillips £3.4m Hyeok-kyu Kwon £470k Paulo Bernardo £2.6m Odin Thiago Holm £2.1m Luis Palma £2.1m Hyun-jun Yang £600k Marco Tilio £860k

Valuations via Transfermarkt.

The Bhoys head coach will now be hoping that these signings improve the side to help him achieve his goals throughout the 2023/24 season as trophies look to be secured whilst also being competitive in the Champions League.

One player whom the Northern Irish tactician could be looking to replace within the starting XI is Japan international Daizen Maeda, who has had a difficult start to the season.

How many goals has Daizen Maeda scored this season?

The 25-year-old is yet to find the back of the net this term despite starting all five of the club's matches in all competitions so far.

Maeda has produced zero goals and one assist in those five outings, with that assist coming in the 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen last month.

This form comes off the back of a solid, if unspectacular, year for the Hoops last term. The winger averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.78 across 35 league appearances for the Bhoys as he scored eight goals and provided five assists from a wide position in 25 starts.

That score placed him 23rd within the Celtic squad, out of 30 players, suggesting that there is plenty of room for Rodgers to find a better option to consistently start on the left flank.

The Hoops brought in Luis Palma from Aris FC for a reported £3.5m to bolster their options out wide towards the end of the summer transfer window but the former Leicester City boss already has an upgrade on Maeda in Marco Tilio.

How many goals did Marco Tilio score last season?

Celtic signed the Australia international from Melbourne City earlier this year as he became the second signing of Rodgers' next spell in charge of the club, after Norwegian talent Odin Thiago Holm.

He is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with his former club in the 2022/23 A-League campaign, in which the talented forward scored an excellent ten goals in 29 matches.

Tilio averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 over those outings as he contributed with ten goals and five assists in total, whilst he created four 'big chances' for his teammates.

That came after he produced five goals and five assists, along with an impressive nine 'big chances' created and 1.6 key passes per game across 13 A-League starts and 23 appearances in total during the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old, who was hailed as a "phenomenal" player by former A-League striker Bruce Djite, also showcased his defensive qualities with 1.8 tackles and interceptions and 4.7 duels won per game last term.

Evidently, the left-footed attacker is willing to put in the hard yards out of possession to compete for the ball, instead of leaving that work solely to the defensive players.

How many goals did Luis Palma score last season?

Palma, by comparison, caught the eye with his performances for Aris in the Greek top flight as he plundered 11 goals in 29 league appearances.

The Honduras international managed 11 goals and four assists in those matches, whilst he was also able to create four 'big chances' for his teammates and provided 1.4 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

However, his defensive work was not up to Tilio's standards as he only made 0.7 tackles and interceptions and won 2.5 duels per game for the Greek side, proving that he rarely helped his full-back out.

This came after the 23-year-old produced two goals and zero assists in 11 league outings for Aris throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Who should start over Maeda?

In total, Tilio racked up 15 goals and ten assists, along with 13 'big chances' created in 52 A-League matches over his last two seasons with Melbourne.

On the other hand, Palma scored 13 goals and assisted four, to go with four 'big chances' created, in 40 league clashes for Aris during the same period of time.

The Honduras international provided a goal or 'big chance' every 2.35 appearances on average, whilst Tilio managed one every 1.86 for his former club as a winger.

The numbers suggest that the Australian has the potential to offer more quality at the top end of the pitch as someone who can score goals and provide their teammates with presentable opportunities in front of goal on a regular basis from out wide.

Maeda averaged a goal scored or 'big chance' created every 2.5 league matches for Celtic last term as he found the back of the net eight times and fashioned six 'big chances' in 35 games.

The Japan international also made 1.5 tackles and interceptions and won 2.8 duels per game, as per Sofascore, offering excellent work rate and a defensive presence to go along with his threat in the final third.

This suggests that Tilio would be the perfect fit to take his place on the left flank as the 5 foot 7 gem has proven himself to be capable of tracking back to make vital interventions to win possession back, whereas Palma rarely contributes at that end of the pitch.

Therefore, the former Melbourne City star could be the ideal upgrade on Maeda that Rodgers needs due to his ability on and off the ball.

He has superior attacking and defensive statistics in comparison to Palma over the last two seasons and could be a fantastic option for the Hoops to call upon this season if the talented gem can translate that form in Scottish football.