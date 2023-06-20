Brendan Rodgers is now in his second stint in charge of Celtic after the club confirmed his arrival on a three-year deal to replace Ange Postecoglou this week.

The Northern Irishman won seven trophies in less than three years, between 2016 and 2019, during his first spell in Glasgow and will now be hoping to replicate that success this time around.

He will be able to use the current summer transfer window to bolster his squad and ensure that the team is capable of playing in his 4-2-3-1 system but the experienced coach will also be able to enjoy some of the extremely talented players who are already at his disposal.

Could Jota thrive under Brendan Rodgers?

Rodgers has a player at Celtic who could be his next James Maddison in the form of Jota, whose quality was described as "scary" by former Hibernian forward Tam McManus, with the Portuguese talent potentially set to thrive next term.

The Hoops boss worked with the England international during his time at Leicester City and enjoyed great success in deploying the ex-Norwich ace as an attacking midfielder or out wide on the left.

Maddison racked up 49 goals and 33 assists in 166 matches for the 50-year-old gaffer. He also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.32 across 35 Premier League outings in 21/22, which was their last full season together, and contributed with 12 goals and 11 'big chances' created.

Jota primarily plays off the left flank and is able to cut inside onto his favoured right foot, in the same way that Maddison did when he was asked to play there by Rodgers.

The £17k-per-week hotshot, who pundit Alex McLeish once dubbed a "revelation", could be the figurehead of the Celtic manager's attack, akin to how the English maestro was for him at the King Power, based on his form for Postecoglou in 22/23.

Scottish Premiership defenders should be scared of the 24-year-old dynamo after his incredible performances in the season just gone as the number 17 produced 11 goals and 11 assists from 13 'big chances created' across 33 league outings.

The exciting ace, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.45, also caught the eye during the 21/22 Premiership campaign as the forward scored ten and assisted ten in 25 starts, proving that his 22/23 contributions were not a flash in the pan.

These statistics show that the ex-Benfica prodigy has the quality required to carry the attacking load in terms of both goalscoring and creating in the final third, which is exactly what Maddison did - as shown by his form under Rodgers at Leicester.

Indeed, it is clear that the 50-year-old head coach may already possess his next version of the mercurial Foxes star.