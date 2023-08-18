Celtic have been busy throughout the summer transfer window so far as they have brought in six fresh signings to date for Brendan Rodgers.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Hoops have bolstered their options in midfield and attack with the arrivals of Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm, and Hyeok-kyu Kwon.

They have also been able to strengthen their defence with deals for Polish enforcer Maik Nawrocki and Swedish talent Gustaf Lagerbielke, which has come after the sale of Carl Starfelt to LaLiga side Celta Vigo.

However, Rodgers could dip into the market to add a third centre-back to his squad before next month's deadline as the Bhoys have recently been touted with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur battler Eric Dier.

How good is Eric Dier?

The England international, who was part of his country's World Cup squad in Qatar last year, is a proven Premier League performer who has the ability to be a dominant defender for the Hoops next to Nawrocki.

His place on Gareth Southgate's roster last season shows that the 6 foot 2 warrior's performances were among the best in his position, which highlights how well he was playing at the time.

Dier averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 across 35 top-flight matches during the 2021/22 season as the £85k-per-week brute helped his side to keep 16 clean sheets, which clearly caught Southgate's eye ahead of the international tournament.

Last term, the 29-year-old titan started 31 Premier League games for Spurs and showcased his dominance at the back with an aerial duel success rate of 70%.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, who he could potentially start over, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.85 so far this season and won 67% of his battles in the air.

The USMNT defender was sold by Spurs last summer whilst Dier was starting week-in-week-out, which suggests that they believe the English brute is a significantly better option.

He could line up on the right side of the backline and form a monstrous partnership with Nawrocki, who has hit the ground running at Parkhead this month after his move from Legia Warsaw.

The Poland U21 international has played on the left side of the defence during the first two Scottish Premiership matches of the campaign, as the talented ace is proficient with both feet.

Nawrocki has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05, significantly better than Carter-Vickers, and has won an eye-catching 80% of his ground duels, compared to the USA international's 67%.

The former Legia colossus is showing that he has the potential to be a dominant figure for the Hoops with his ability to come out on top in the vast majority of his battles on the deck.

Meanwhile, Dier, who was once hailed as being "strong" by former manager Antonio Conte, could be a monster in the air for Celtic, which could make them an excellent pairing as their respective strengths complement each other.

Nawrocki could back off and deal with the threats posed on the floor by making key defensive interventions and Dier could then be tasked with stepping forward and engaging with the opposition when it comes to aerial contests.