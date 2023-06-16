Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has moved swiftly in his efforts to replace Ange Postecoglou and now appears to be closing in on the club's new head coach.

Sky Sports recently reported that the Hoops are in advanced talks to appoint Brendan Rodgers as the Australian's successor and that a deal is not far away from being completed.

The 50-year-old boss is poised for a second spell at Parkhead, after managing the team between 2016 and 2019, and the report claims that the club will back him in the summer transfer window to bolster the squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It has been reported that Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Odin Thiago Holm from Vålerenga for a fee in the region of £2.2m and Rodgers could complete an instant masterclass by giving this move the green light once he officially takes over.

How has Odin Thiago Holm performed this season?

The 20-year-old central midfielder has not been at his best since the start of the new Eliteserien campaign at the turn of the year but his experience and previous performances for a player of his age suggest that that talented ace has the potential to be an excellent addition to the squad.

In 2023, Holm has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 across ten appearances in the Norwegian top-flight and lost 53% of his individual battles, whilst the Vålerenga dynamo has also failed to score a goal or create a single 'big chances' for his teammates.

However, his form in the league in 2022 showcased his immense potential. In 2022, the exciting youngster averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98 - higher than 15 Celtic players managed in the Scottish Premiership in 2022/23 - and won 60% of his duels across 22 outings.

He also contributed in the final third with two goals and three 'big chances' created, which shows that the potential is there for him to have an impact at both ends of the pitch.

The Norwegian battler, who was once hailed as a "huge talent" by scout Jacek Kulig, only turned 20 in January but has already amassed 76 senior outings for his current club and racked up six goals and four assists from the middle of the park.

Holm, who Kulig also claimed can play "in every midfield role", is an exciting young prospect who could come in as a long-term signing for the Hoops and someone who Rodgers can work with over time to bed him into being a regular starter.

The Norway U20 international has shown promise as a midfielder who can dominate the opposition, with his high duel success rate last year, and has the ability to deliver excellent performances whilst being able to contribute in the final third when he is at his best.

Therefore, Rodgers could land an instant masterclass by green-lighting this signing as Holm has the potential to be a terrific addition to the group for now and in the future if the ace can recapture and then build on his 2022 form.