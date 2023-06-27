An update has emerged on Celtic and their business in the summer transfer window as they close in on a second addition...

What's the latest on Marco Tilio to Celtic?

According to the Daily Mail, the Hoops are expected to complete the signing of Melbourne City forward Marco Tilio ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the Australian talent will link up with international teammate Aaron Mooy at Parkhead to become Brendan Rodgers' second fresh face, after the arrival of Odin Thiago Holm on a permanent deal from Valerenga last week.

As per the Daily Record, the Scottish giants have already agreed a fee with Melbourne to sign the attacker and personal terms have been thrashed out, which means that the confirmation of the switch is only pending a work permit and documentation.

Where would Marco Tilio fit in at Celtic?

The 21-year-old wizard is a left-footed attacker capable of being deployed on either flank or through the middle as a centre-forward or attacking midfielder, and he could well become Rodgers' own version of Manchester City ace Phil Foden.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once described Tilio as a "playmaker" and named the England international as a similar type of player in comparison.

Over the last three seasons, Foden racked up 29 goals and 15 assists in 88 Premier League appearances for City, which works out as a goal contribution every two matches on average.

This shows that the left-footed gem, who can play anywhere across the forward line, is capable of being a regular contributor in the final third.

Tilio is a player with the potential to have a similar level of impact for Celtic at the top end of the pitch as a versatile left-sided attacker.

The Melbourne City hotshot plundered ten goals and five assists in 29 A-League outings, which works out as a goal or assist every 1.93 games on average.

These statistics suggest that the 5 foot 7 dynamo - which is the same height as the City gem - is also similar to Foden in style and production on the pitch. Therefore, he could be Rodgers' own version of Pep Guardiola's starlet on the flank in 2023/24.

His form in the A-League also indicates that the young Aussie international could be an excellent addition to Celtic's current squad. Only Jota (11) and Kyogo Furuhashi (27) managed more than ten Scottish Premiership goals while the former was the only winger with more than five assists last term.

Tilio's form for Melbourne indicates that the marksman could come in as one of the manager's most productive forward options out wide, adding another potent goal threat to the team ahead of next season.