Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers was backed throughout the summer transfer window as the board allowed him to bring in nine new signings to bolster the squad.

Nat Phillips, Luis Palma, Odin Thiago Holm, Paulo Bernardo, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, and Hyun-jun Yang all came through the door at Parkhead.

However, snapping up talent from other clubs is not the only way to improve the side as the Northern Irish tactician could also look to the academy to find a future first-team star.

One player whose performances for the club's youth sides suggest that the potential is there for them to emerge as an option at senior level is 20-year-old striker Joey Dawson, who could be unearthed as the eventual heir to Kyogo Furuhashi at Paradise.

How many goals has Kyogo scored for Celtic?

The 28-year-old marksman has plundered an impressive 58 goals in 91 matches in all competitions for the Hoops since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

He has been a prolific scorer for the Bhoys since his move from Vissel Kobe in 2021 and contributed with a stunning 27 goals in 36 Scottish Premiership clashes last season.

The Japan international, who has scored four goals in six league games this term, produced a goal every 1.33 matches on average throughout the 2022/23 Premiership campaign, which shows that he is a reliable goalscorer for the Scottish giants.

Kyogo has proven himself to be able to find the back of the net on a regular basis and Celtic have a player who has the potential to replicate that success with Dawson.

How many goals has Joey Dawson scored for Celtic?

The English youngster has scored a phenomenal 20 goals in 24 matches for Celtic B since joining the club from Scunthorpe ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dawson made his Scottish Premiership debut for the senior side that term but has not appeared in any more matches since then, despite an incredible 2022/23 season for the academy.

The 20-year-old marksman, who was described as "big" by his uncle and former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson, racked up an outstanding 20 goals and three assists in 21 Lowland League games last term.

He averaged one strike every 1.05 league outings for the B team and averaged more than one goal contribution every clash for the side throughout the campaign.

This shows that the talented finisher has the potential to be a lethal and prolific scorer for the Hoops if he can translate that form over to the Premiership and other senior competitions.

His record for the B team is outstanding even in comparison to Kyogo's phenomenal form for the Bhoys and he, therefore, could end up being the dream heir to the Japan international if he can handle the step up.

However, the young star suffered a horrible knee injury back in March and is not expected to be back until the start of 2024. This means that there is no immediate need for him to emerge as a first-team player but Rodgers could slowly bed him into the set-up throughout next year.

The Northern Irish head coach could see how Dawson deals with his recovery and then offer him a chance to impress in a competitive setting later this season, or at the start of the following campaign, to see if he can eventually take over from Kyogo in the number nine position.