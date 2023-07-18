Celtic moved swiftly to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new head coach last month after Ange Postecoglou departed to move down south.

The Australian manager joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and that allowed Dermot Desmond to swoop for the Northern Irish tactician, who is now in his second spell at Parkhead.

Rodgers won seven trophies in less than three years with the Hoops between 2016 and 2019 before a move to Leicester City in England, where he won the FA Cup in 2021.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The 50-year-old boss could now use his time with the Foxes to bolster his squad in Glasow as the club have been linked with interest in free agent centre-back Jonny Evans, who could join the likes of Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, and Odin Thiago Holm in signing this summer.

His contract at the King Power expired at the end of last season and the veteran defender is now available for nothing, which could make him a bargain addition to the squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Football Scotland have stated that no approach has been made by Celtic to the player but the manager must now pursue a deal for his former defensive rock as he could form an excellent partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers at the back.

How old is Jonny Evans?

Evans, who Rodgers once described as "super-intelligent", is a 35-year-old centre-back who would not come in with the expectation of playing 50 matches across all competitions or being a starter week-in-week-out during the Scottish Premiership campaign.

He has only averaged 19.6 Premier League appearances per season over the last three years but could arrive at Parkhead with the quality to step in when needed or for stints in the team before being taken out for a rest.

His former Northern Ireland teammate Keith Gillespie once claimed that the towering 6 foot 2 titan was equally good at distributing the ball with either foot, which suggests that the ex-Manchester United man would be comfortable playing on the left of a defensive pairing - next to Carter-Vickers.

Across the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Premier League campaigns under Rodgers' management, Evans showcased his defensive strength as he won at least 67% of his duels, which included a success rate of at least 72% in aerial contests, over that two-year spell.

The Belfast-born veteran also made at least 2.4 tackles and interceptions per match in that time, whilst no current Celtic centre-back managed more than 1.3 per outing last term. This suggests that the ex-Leicester titan could provide an injection of defensive quality to Rodgers' options at the back in terms of how frequently he is able to win the ball back for his side.

Carter-Vickers could be a dream partner for Evans as the USA international is also a dominant enforcer who is capable of coming out on top in his physical battles.

The former Spurs colossus won 69% of his duels, which included a 74% success rate in the air, for the Hoops across 29 Premiership clashes last season. This came after the 25-year-old colossus won 68% of his overall battles during the 2021/22 campaign, which shows that he has been consistently able to dominate opposition attackers.

Evans won three Premier League titles and a Champions League throughout his time at Manchester United and could impart his wisdom to Carter-Vickers, who is ten years his junior, whilst being able to form a strong defensive partnership with him for Celtic.

Therefore, the free-agent monster could be a fantastic addition to Rodgers' team due to the ability he could provide on the pitch to go along with the experience and knowledge the ex-Sunderland ace could bring to the younger players at the club.