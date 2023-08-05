Celtic's 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign is set to begin this afternoon as they host Ross County at Parkhead on the opening day.

What's the latest Celtic team news?

Brendan Rodgers will be without defenders Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi and summer signing Marco Tilio, who arrived from Melbourne City, through injury.

However, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hyun-jun Yang, Maik Nawrocki, and Odin Thiago Holm could all make their debuts for the Bhoys following their respective moves to Scotland during the transfer window.

Central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and right-back Anthony Ralston could also make their competitive returns from injury, although the Northern Irish boss has confirmed that they are not fully up to speed ahead of this clash.

Will David Turnbull start against Ross County?

One player who should be unleashed from the start for the game today is attacking midfielder David Turnbull, who could benefit from the change in management this summer.

The Scotland international could thrive if Rodgers opts for his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation as his form in a number ten position under Neil Lennon suggests that the potential is there for him to be a lethal partner for Kyogo Furuhashi at the top end of the pitch.

Turnbull, who only started six Premiership matches for Ange Postecoglou last season, showcased his immense creative talents across 30 league starts throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

He consistently carved open the opposition's defence from an attacking midfield role, which could now be available to him under Rodgers, and averaged 2.9 key passes per game.

Matt O'Riley led the way for the Hoops in that sense last season as he averaged 2.1 chances created per outing. This suggests that Turnbull has the ability to be Celtic's outstanding creative threat if he is able to replicate his form for Lennon under Rodgers' management in a number ten position.

The ex-Motherwell starlet, who was recently hailed for his "excellent" pre-season by the boss, only registered six assists from 104 chances created in the 2020/21 season and Kyogo's presence could provide him with a clinical scorer to make the most of the opportunities he creates.

Odsonne Edouard was the top scorer for the Bhoys during Lennon's final campaign with 18 strikes and Turnbull has a better number nine to find in the box this time around as the Japan international plundered 27 goals in 31 league starts last term.

Kyogo has proven himself to be a sensational goalscorer at this level and is capable of finding the back of the net at an exceptional rate, which is why he could be perfect for the Scottish magician.

Turnbull's ability to create chances at a terrific rate could provide the Japanese hotshot with the ammunition he needs to punish opposition teams and potentially improve upon his 27-goal tally during the upcoming campaign.

Therefore, they could form a fearsome partnership in the final third for the Hoops if Rodgers opts to go with the 6 foot 1 maestro behind Kyogo in a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

That is why the Northern Irish head coach must finally unleash the Scottish ace from the start today against Ross County after a frustrating year for the talented gem, which was mostly spent on the bench under Postecoglou.