Celtic officially confirmed the arrival of Brendan Rodgers as their replacement for Ange Postecoglou in the dugout at Parkhead on a three-year deal earlier this week.

The Northern Irish tactician, who left Leicester City earlier this year, is now tasked with replicating the immense success he enjoyed during his first spell in Scotland.

Rodgers won seven trophies in less than three years at Paradise and The Scottish Sun have reported that the 50-year-old boss will be handed a whopping £30m to work with in the summer transfer window in order to rake in more major honours.

One such investment could be on a player named Zan Vipotnik.

Who is Zan Vipotnik?

Football Scotland claimed last month that the Hoops are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Zan Vipotnik, a 21-year-old striker currently playing for Maribor in Slovenia.

Rodgers must now push to make the young centre-forward his first signing of the summer and use the significant budget that Dermot Desmond and the rest of the board are set to back him with, as the attacker could be an excellent alternative or partner to Kyogo Furuhashi.

Maribor reportedly value the Slovenia international at £3.5m. It is not hard to see why they want a multi-million-pound fee for their player when you consider his impressive form in the 22/23 campaign.

Vipotnik, who talent scout Jacek Kulig described as a "poacher", plundered an eye-catching 20 goals and one assist in 30 Prva Liga outings and produced three goals in four domestic cup matches.

This means that the prolific hotshot registered one goal every 1.48 games in Slovenian football, which shows that he knows how to be consistent in the penalty area.

The four-cap marksman, who also struck ten times in 14 clashes for Triglav Kranj earlier in his career, could come in at Celtic and be another incredible forward option for Rodgers alongside Kyogo, who was the only Hoops attacker with more than 11 Scottish Premiership goals last term.

His 27-strike campaign in the division was enough to secure him the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award and there is, therefore, little doubt that the Japanese finisher will be a huge player for the new manager next season.

However, bringing in a player of Vipotnik's potential quality - if he is able to translate his form over to Scottish football - could provide Kyogo with serious competition for his place and give Rodgers the option to go with both of them as a pairing up front, which could frighten opposition defenders with their incredible respective records in front of goal.