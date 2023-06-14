An update has emerged on Celtic and their attempt to bring Brendan Rodgers back to the club to replace Ange Postecoglou...

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Celtic?

According to Sky Sports News, the Hoops have already held initial discussions with the Northern Irish coach over a potential deal to return to Parkhead.

The report claims that the 50-year-old tactician is keeping his options open as he weighs up other moves, following on from his departure from Leicester City earlier this year.

Celtic will now hold further talks with the ex-Liverpool manager next week as they ramp up their efforts to appoint a new head coach for the 2023/24 campaign.

What could Brendan Rodgers bring to Celtic?

The experienced chief has already proven himself to be capable of dominating Scottish football, thanks to his first spell at Paradise, and his subsequent time with Leicester in the Premier League could arm him with more skills to build upon his previous success.

Rodgers won an outstanding seven trophies in two-and-a-half years with the Hoops and won the domestic treble in both of his full campaigns in charge of the club, which shows that he knows exactly what is required to build a relentless winning machine on the pitch.

However, his spell with the Foxes may have aided his development of young players as the former Swansea boss worked with some terrific young players and he could unearth his next James Maddison in Celtic teenager Rocco Vata.

The ex-Bhoys "genius" - as he was dubbed by journalist Sid Lowe - worked wonders with the England international at the King Power and could use his experience with the 26-year-old to help Vata fulfill his potential at Parkhead.

Maddison racked up 49 goals and 33 assists in 166 appearances as an attacking midfielder under Rodgers' management. This shows that the creative £50m maestro has been able to score and assist goals on a regular basis, which has led to the Foxes valuing him at more than £50m.

Vata is a player with the potential to emulate some of that success as the 18-year-old attacking midfielder has already shown plenty of promise in his short career to date.

The teenage gem, who talent scout Jacek Kulig claimed has an "exciting" future, scored ten goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances for Celtic B during the 2022/23 campaign and this suggests that the dynamo has the potential to be an outstanding goalscorer from a midfield position, like Maddison.

Postecoglou handed the Republic of Ireland U21 international four outings in the Scottish Premiership and there were flashes of the creative quality that the Scottish-born prospect could provide as he created two 'big chances' in just 44 minutes of action.

Youth coach Dara O'Dea once heaped praise on the exceptional academy talent by saying:

"He's someone that has a killer attitude that never stops, he has a fantastic ability to beat people and create chances."

These comments, alongside his impressive cameos in the Premiership, suggest that Vata also has the potential to be a creative threat for Celtic to go alongside his goalscoring prowess.

Therefore, Rodgers - if appointed - could use his experience with Maddison to unearth his own version of the England international in the 18-year-old sensation, who could score and assist from a no.10 position in the same way as the Leicester star if he fulfils his potential and makes the step up to playing regular first-team football.