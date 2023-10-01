Celtic maintained their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this weekend as they beat Motherwell 2-1 in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

The Hoops did not take the lead until Luis Palma struck in the 87th minute and then appeared set for late heartbreak as the hosts equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

However, Denmark U21 international Matt O'Riley became the hero for Brendan Rodgers as he popped up with a 97th-minute winner to secure all three points for the Bhoys.

How did Luis Palma perform against Motherwell?

The Honduras international, who joined from Aris FC during the summer transfer window, caught the eye off the bench with an impressive cameo.

As per Sofascore, Palma provided two key passes, one of which created a 'big chance', and completed nine of his 11 attempted passes to go alongside his goal.

The 5 foot 10 ace, who was a hero alongside O'Riley, scored his first goal for the Hoops as he cut inside onto his stronger right foot from the left flank and whipped a shot, which may have been a cross, into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Rodgers must now unleash the 23-year-old ace from the start in the Premiership as the exciting winger is yet to make his full league debut for the club and he could form an exciting link-up with O'Riley at the top end of the pitch.

How many chances has O'Riley created this season?

The former MK Dons star, who has scored five goals in seven top-flight outings, has created 17 chances for his teammates so far this term.

This comes after the 22-year-old produced a whopping 84 key passes and provided his teammates with a staggering 16 'big chances' in the Premiership during the 2022/23 campaign.

He has made 0.6 more key passes per match than any other Celtic player this season and made 0.2 more per game than any of his teammate's last term at league level.

These statistics show that O'Riley is the club's outstanding creative threat from a central midfield position and Palma is a player who has the potential to profit from the Danish gem's invention.

How many goals did Palma score last season?

The Honduras international scored 13 goals and produced eight assists in 36 matches across all competitions for Aris in Greece last term.

He was a lethal scorer at league level for the Greek side as the Celtic ace scored 11 goals and only missed one 'big chance' in 20 Super League starts.

Palma, who was described as "ambitious" by Rodgers, rarely passed up a big opportunity in front of goal as he found the back of the net 11 times from just 7.84 expected goals, which shows that the young wizard is a phenomenal finisher from a wide position.

The summer signing has now showcased his ability in front of goal with the strike against Motherwell on Saturday and that is why Rodgers must finally unleash him from the start in the Premiership to see how he fares over 90 minutes.

O'Riley's outstanding level of chance creation from midfield could provide Palma with the opportunities he needs at the top end of the pitch to carry his superb scoring record over from Greece to Scotland.