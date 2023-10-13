Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers was backed throughout the summer transfer window as majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and the rest of the board allowed him to make a number of signings.

The Northern Irish boss brought in Nat Phillips, Luis Palma, Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Paulo Bernardo, Marco Tilio, Hyun-jun Yang, and Hyeok-kyu Kwon.

He dipped into the Asian market to secure the services of Kwon and Yang on permanent deals and the ex-Leicester City chief appears to have his eyes on that part of the world again ahead of the January transfer window.

What's the latest on Ho-yeon Jung to Celtic?

Korean football journalist Jason Lee has revealed that the Hoops have been keeping tabs on Gwangju central midfielder Ho-yeon Jung this season.

The reporter has confirmed that the South Korean talent is a player Rodgers is interested in as the 50-year-old tactician eyes up further additions to his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Lee has also added that the player would be open to making a move to Europe from his native country, and that he won a military exemption during the Asian Games, which means that Jung does not have to fulfill his mandatory service.

Why are Celtic interested in Jung?

Celtic may be interested in the Gwangju star because the 23-year-old ace has the potential to be the long-term successor to Callum McGregor as a well-rounded midfield option for Rodgers.

The Hoops may also be in the market for another central midfielder as Kwon, who was signed from Busan I Park during the summer window, has failed to break his way into the side so far this term.

Statistic Ho-yeon Jung vs Ulsan Sofascore rating 7.7 Duels won 11 Tackles made Six Chances created Two Big chances created One Jung's most recent K League 1 performance (via Sofascore)

Therefore, the Scottish side could bring Jung in to improve the depth of their squad for the second half of the campaign, rather than coming in to be an immediate starter, with one eye on how he could develop into a star in the future.

How has Jung performed this season?

The South Korean dynamo has produced a string of impressive performances for his club throughout 2023 and showcased his ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Jung has made 28 K League 1 appearances this year and has played the vast majority of his football as a central midfielder, along with a smattering of matches in a defensive role.

The talented youngster has been able to produce quality on a consistent basis in possession for his side. As per Sofascore, the Hoops target has completed an eye-catching 90% of his attempted passes and created 1.1 key passes per game for his teammates, to go alongside two goals and three assists.

This shows that the South Korean U23 international is a reliable passer who rarely gives possession away whilst still being progressive and forward-thinking to split open the opposition's defence and frequently create opportunities for others.

He also provided a defensive screen in front of the back four with 2.6 tackles and interceptions and 5.3 ball recoveries per clash, alongside a ground duel success rate of 50% with 4.1 won per outing, as per Sofascore.

His form this year has been an improvement on his performances at K League 2 level for Gwangju in 2022. Last year, Jung completed 88% of his passes and created 0.8 chances per game across 36 league outings.

How did Kwon perform for Busan I Park?

Kwon, who has not made a single Scottish Premiership appearance this season, arrived at Parkhead after offering less in midfield at a lower level than the current Celtic target.

The 22-year-old enforcer made 20 appearances in K League 2 during the first half of this year and contributed with two goals and zero assists, along with 0.4 key passes per game.

He also lost 56% of his ground duels, of which Kwon won 2.9 per match, and made five ball recoveries per outing in the second division of South Korean football.

This suggests that Jung would be a better option than his compatriot as his performances have been more impressive, in and out of possession, in K League 1 than Kwon's were in K League 2.

How did McGregor perform last season?

McGregor, who turned 30 earlier this year, was a regular for Ange Postecoglou in midfield last season as he produced consistently impressive all-round displays in the Premiership.

The Scotland international contributed at the top end of the pitch with four goals and 1.4 key passes per game to help out his teammates by chipping in with quality moments.

He also made an impact out of possession with 2.2 tackles and interceptions per game and a ground duel success rate of 50%, with 2.4 won per outing, as per Sofasore.

McGregor started 31 league matches for the Scottish giants and was ultra-reliable on the ball with a pass completion rate of 92%, which shows that he rarely gave possession away in the middle of the park.

Should Celtic sign Jung?

These statistics suggest that the Hoops could benefit from the signing of Jung in multiple ways and that is why Rodgers must swoop for the 23-year-old gem and act upon his interest in January.

The talented youngster, who Asian football expert Dario Focardi once described as a "prospect", is a well-rounded midfielder whose form for Gwangju this season suggests he is a better option than Kwon, due to his superior defensive and offensive contributions at a higher level in South Korea.

Jung's ability to be composed on the ball whilst also being able to offer a creative threat, alongside his solid defending, also indicates that he could be a like-for-like replacement for McGregor.

He is seven years younger than the current Hoops captain and could be the long-term heir who eventually replaces the 30-year-old maestro at Parkhead.

Both players are box-to-box talents who can make an impact at both ends of the pitch and Rodgers could work with the 5 foot 9 battler to ensure that he is ready to take over from McGregor when the time is right, if he can adapt to Scottish football over the months and years to come.