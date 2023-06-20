Scottish champions Celtic are reportedly plotting an audacious move for Leicester City star, Wilfried Ndidi, with Brendan Rodgers seemingly keen on a reunion with the Nigerian midfielder at Parkhead.

What's the latest on Ndidi to Celtic?

According to the Daily Mail, the Old Firm giants are said to be 'interested' in a possible summer deal for the 26-year-old, with the Lagos native potentially facing something of an uncertain future at the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' recent relegation.

The Glasgow outfit are seemingly not alone in their interest in the former Genk man, however, with journalist Ahmed Ragab having reported earlier this week that Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab have held talks with Ndidi regarding a potential summer swoop.

The 52-cap machine - who made the move to England on a £15m deal back in January 2017 - currently has just a year left to run on his existing deal with the Midlands side, hence the possibility that he could be sold on ahead of next season.

Would Ndidi be a good signing for Celtic?

It would certainly represent a major coup if Rodgers could tempt his former asset to make the move north of the border, with it not too long ago that the Northern Irishman suggested that the midfielder would be worth "much more" than £50m, amid interest from the likes of Aston Villa.

That sizeable figure is a marker of just what a talent Ndidi truly is, having also been hailed as a "shining light" for Leicester in the past by pundit Luke Chadwick, after racking up 237 appearances in all competitions over the past six years or so, scoring 11 times and contributing 12 assists in that time.

While evidently not a player who is likely to make an impact in the final third - as that goal return can illustrate - the experienced ace "does that defensive midfield job really well", according to Chadwick, as he "covers a lot of ground" and "uses the ball really effectively" from his deep-lying role.

As Rodgers himself also stated, it is "incredible" just how the Lagos native is able to win the ball so impressively, with that destructive brilliance showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for interceptions made as well as in the top 5% for tackles made.

Even as part of a side that slipped to relegation last season, Ndidi still caught the eye after averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game from his defensive midfield berth in the Premier League, with that a better record than what Hoops star Callum McGregor achieved, for instance, in the Scottish Premiership - 1.2 tackles and one interception per game.

The addition of the £75k-per-week titan could then help to free up Celtic's other midfield talent - such is his defensive prowess - with Reo Hatate, in particular, among those who could benefit, with the Japanese international able to place greater emphasis on making the difference in the final third.

While currently a player who is "everywhere" on the pitch - according to pundit Alan Hutton - the presence of Ndidi could allow Hatate the licence to remain higher up the park, thus helping to bolster his already impressive creative record.

Lauded as a "joy to watch" by journalist Sacha Pisani, the 25-year-old notably created ten big chances and recorded eight assists in the Premiership in 2022/23, although the hope would be that the former Kawasaki Frontale man could kick on again next term.

As such, if Ndidi is to be signed this summer, Rodgers could partner the towering menace alongside the dominative maestro to form what could be a truly stunning, all-action duo.