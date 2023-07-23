Brendan Rodgers arrived at Celtic for his second spell at Parkhead last month and has been able to officially complete two signings so far.

The summer transfer window officially opened for business in June but the Hoops still have just under two weeks before their first competitive match of the season rolls around.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Rodgers has swooped to sign Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Valerenga and Australian winger Marco Tilio from Melbourne City on permanent deals to bolster his squad.

However, more arrivals do appear to be on the horizon for the Scottish giants. Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki completed his medical on Saturday and is set to join in a deal worth around €5m (£4.3m) from Legia Warsaw.

The Bhoys are also reportedly expected to complete the signings of South Korean duo Hyun-jun Yang and Hyeok-kyu Kwon from Gangwon and Busan IPark respectively.

That may not be the end of their business, though, as journalist Anthony Joseph recently claimed that the club have contacted Future FC over a possible swoop for central midfielder Mohamed Reda.

How good is Mohamed Reda?

The 22-year-old dynamo has showcased his attacking quality from a central midfield position over the last 12 months and could form an unplayable partnership with ex-MK Dons star Matt O'Riley for the Hoops.

Reda racked up four goals and four assists in 20 league starts for Future throughout the 2022/23 campaign, which works out as an average of one goal contribution every 2.5 starts.

His team, who were formerly known as Coca-Cola FC, finished fourth in their league and only scored 34 goals in 34 matches. The Egypt international was, therefore, involved in 23.5% of their strikes, which shows that he was able to thrive as an attacking midfield option in spite of the side's lacklustre output.

O'Riley, meanwhile, produced three goals and set up 12 in 32 Scottish Premiership starts for Celtic. This means that the Denmark international managed a goal or assist every 2.13 starts on average for Ange Postecoglou last term - the best return of any midfielder with ten or more starts within the squad.

The Hoops plundered a staggering 114 goals in 38 league outings throughout the 2022/23 season, which shows that they were far more prolific as a team than Future were in the Egyptian top-flight.

Reda, therefore, could increase his output in the final third as part of a better attacking unit. 23.5% of Celtic's goal tally last season would work out as roughly 27 direct involvements, which is more than any Hoops midfielder managed.

The 5 foot 10 gem, who analyst Ben Griffis described as "raw" with "so much potential", may not be able to replicate those standards in Scotland but the statistics illustrate how impressive his return in front of goal was in comparison to the team's overall record.

Therefore, Rodgers could unearth a supremely talented midfield option in Reda. The Northern Irish boss could offer him the chance to showcase his attacking quality as part of a thriving Hoops side, which could make him unplayable for opposition defences alongside O'Riley next term.