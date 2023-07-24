The summer transfer window has been officially open for business for little more than a month and Celtic have added two new players to their squad to date.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Odin Thiago Holm, who featured in the 1-0 pre-season win over Osaka on Saturday, and Australia international Marco Tilio have both been brought in to improve Brendan Rodgers' midfield arsenal.

There could be three further players through the door over the coming days as Maik Nawrocki is set to sign a five-year deal with the club, whilst South Korean talents Kyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang are also reportedly on the verge of linking up with their new teammates.

These fresh additions could allow the Scottish giants to part ways with some of those on the fringes of the squad, which could generate more funds for any further incoming business.

One player who Rodgers must brutally ditch from the club before the deadline passes is Switzerland international Albian Ajeti, whose time at Parkhead should be up as his career in Scotland so far does not indicate that he will be a valuable option for the head coach.

How many goals has Albian Ajeti scored for Celtic?

The £21k-per-week flop has plundered nine goals in 48 matches for the side in all competitions to date and, based on his form over recent years, would not oust Kyogo Furuhashi or Hyeon-gyu Oh next season.

Neil Lennon snapped him up from West Ham United for a fee of £5m in the summer of 2020 and described the centre-forward as a "tremendous" player with "real quality". However, he has failed to live up to that high praise from the Northern Irish tactician.

During the 2020/21 campaign, the 26-year-old dud, who former Bhoys striker Frank McAvennie described as "lazy" due to his lacklustre work rate, scored six goals and provided one assist in 20 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Bhoys.

He followed that up with two goals and zero assists in seven league outings under Ange Postecoglou, after Lennon departed in 2021, as the Australian boss rarely called upon his services.

This led to Ajeti, who was lambasted as "not good enough" by ex-Celtic man Ramon Vega, going out on loan to Sturm Graz last term. During his time in Austria, the Hoops flop failed to resurrect his career as he only scored four goals in 23 matches.

Since the summer of 2020, the misfiring forward has scored 13 goals in 71 competitive games - an average of one strike every 5.46 outings. This shows that he has been far from a reliable goalscorer over the last three years, whereas his competition for the striker position have proven themselves to be superior options.

Meanwhile, Kyogo has racked up 54 goals in 83 matches for the club - one every 1.54 clashes - and Oh, who is four years younger than Ajeti, scored seven times in 21 appearances for Postecoglou last season - one every three games.

These statistics suggest that Rodgers has two centre-forwards who offer far more than the Swiss marksman at the top end of the pitch, which is why the manager must brutally bin him this summer if there are any clubs who would be willing to swoop for his services.