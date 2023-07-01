Celtic officially confirmed the arrival of Brendan Rodgers for his second spell at Parkhead last month and the new head coach has two months to build his squad before the deadline.

Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio have already come through the door to bolster the Northern Irishman tactician's midfield and attacking options but there could also be additions in the defensive third of the pitch.

The Scottish Sun recently claimed that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney would consider a return to Paradise on loan next season as the defender is currently weighing up whether or not to depart the Emirates on a temporary basis.

However, the report stated that the Hoops would need to reach a compromise with the Premier League side over the Scotland international's £120k-per-week wages, along with the club paying a significant loan fee for his services.

Where would Kieran Tierney fit in at Celtic?

The 26-year-old enforcer, who left the Glasgow giants to sign for Arsenal in 2019, would arrive as Rodgers' third senior left-back option alongside Greg Taylor and Alexandro Bernabei.

There may not be any need for three first-team players in that position, and that could open the door for the manager to ruthlessly ditch Bernabei, a year on from his £3.75m move to the club.

The Argentinian full-back endured a difficult debut year in Scotland as his performances left too much to be desired. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.55 across 15 Scottish Premiership outings, which placed him 28th (out of 30 players) in the squad, while the dud also lost 60% of his duels.

Tierney only started six of his 27 Premier League appearances last season, but his form as a regular starter in the 2021/22 campaign indicates that the quality is there for him to be a huge upgrade on Bernabei.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 across 22 starts along with a duel success rate of 52%. This suggests that the ex-Hoops academy graduate has the quality to perform to a higher standard week-in-week-out while also being stronger in his physical contests in comparison to the current Celtic flop.

The 38-cap dynamo is also a proven performer in Scotland, having won 11 domestic trophies during his spell at the club, and has already worked with Rodgers at Parkhead.

Tierney, who was once hailed as a "leader" and a "warrior" by former Arsenal defender Ashley Cole, could hit the ground running to make an instant impact on loan next season as a ready-made left-back for the manager.

The signing of the Gunners ace would then allow Rodgers to ruthlessly ditch Bernabei, whether that be by reducing his game time to almost nothing or by allowing the dud to move on in the coming months.