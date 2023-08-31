A big update has emerged on Celtic and their pursuit of a deal for a third central defensive signing before the end of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Head coach Brendan Rodgers has already added Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke to bolster his options at the heart of the defence and is now closing in on the signature of a player from one of his former clubs.

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the Hoops are finalising a late swoop for Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips on a season-long loan deal.

The reporter claimed that the English enforcer made his way to Glasgow on Wednesday night to complete formalities ahead of his switch to the Scottish champions.

Celtic have already completed the signing of Luis Palma from Aris FC this week and are now hoping to make Phillips their eighth arrival of the summer; on top of Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hyun-jun Yang, Odin Thiago Holm, Marco Tilio, Lagerbielke, and Nawrocki.

How good is Nat Phillips?

The £65k-per-week titan has not been able to break into the Liverpool team on a consistent basis but his performances for Jurgen Klopp's team and his spell on loan at AFC Bournemouth suggest that he has the potential to be an excellent addition for Celtic.

Rodgers could unearth Cameron Carter-Vickers 2.0 in Phillips as the English defender is set to follow an incredibly similar path. The USA international failed to make the grade at Tottenham Hotspur and joined the Hoops on loan initially in 2021 after a temporary spell with the Cherries.

He then made that move to Parkhead permanent the following summer and has been a revelation for the Bhoys. The former Spurs battler has been named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year in each of the last two seasons.

Despite being unable to make a name for himself in England, Carter-Vickers has been outstanding for Celtic and one of the best defenders in the division, as proven by his inclusion within the league's best XI in both of his campaigns with the club.

Phillips could follow in his footsteps as another central defender who could not make it with a big six team in England, and he also enjoyed a spell on loan with Bournemouth like the USMNT star.

The 26-year-old colossus made 17 appearances for the Cherries during the 2021/22 campaign to help them win promotion to the Premier League and caught the eye with 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game to go alongside an aerial duel success rate of 69%, as per Sofascore.

No current Celtic centre-back made as many tackles and interceptions per outing in the Scottish Premiership last term and Carter-Vickers won 73% of his aerial battles, which shows that both players are dominant when it comes to dealing with threats from crosses and set-pieces.

Phillips also previously showcased his ability at Premier League level with an average Sofascore rating of 7.19 across 17 outings for Liverpool during the 2020/21 season.

The impressive brute, who was described as a "monster" in the air by his Reds boss, made 2.5 tackles and interceptions per clash and came out on top of 66% of his aerial contests.

Therefore, Rodgers could find Carter-Vickers 2.0 in a deal for Phillips as the Hoops target is another aerially dominant defender who could excel in Scottish football in spite of his failure to cut it with a top English side.