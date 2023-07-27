Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been backed by Dermot Desmond and the rest of the board since he returned to Parkhead to replace Ange Postecoglou last month.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Northern Irish head coach has been able to sign five new players to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign, which kicks off in less than two weeks.

Central defender Maik Nawrocki joined on a permanent deal from Polish outfit Legia Warsaw on Wednesday to become the first defensive addition of the summer transfer window.

The Hoops had already snapped up four gems to improve their options in the middle of the park and out wide.

South Korean duo Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun both arrived earlier this week, whilst Australia international Marco Tilio and Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm were the first two signings of Rodgers' second spell in charge at Paradise.

Whilst there is still more than a month to go before the deadline passes, there could be more fresh faces added to the group over the coming weeks.

However, the ex-Liverpool boss could save the club millions by unearthing a player from the 'B' team to come up and act as a new signing for the Hoops in Ben Quinn.

How many goals did Ben Quinn score last season?

The 18-year-old winger, who predominantly plays down the right flank, scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Celtic reserves during the 2022/23 campaign.

His impressive form for the 'B' team over the last 12 months suggests that the potential is there for him to develop into a first-team option for Rodgers, which could allow the head coach to ruthlessly bin experienced forward James Forrest from the squad.

At the age of 32, the Scotland international's powers have been waning in recent seasons and he only has two years left on his current contract with the club.

Forrest produced four goals and two assists across only 16 Premiership outings last season, which came after he managed one goal and two assists in 19 matches throughout the previous campaign.

These statistics are a mile away from what he was able to contribute at the peak of his powers. Between the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, the exciting wizard scored 22 goals and provided 30 assists in 61 league games.

His form over the last two years does not suggest that he will be getting back to those levels in the near future, if ever again, which could open the door for Quinn to make the step up.

The "direct" Ireland U18 international - as lauded by analyst Mark Broomy - scored 11 goals and assisted seven across 30 Lowland League clashes for Celtic's 'B' team last term, which is a direct goal contribution every 1.67 games on average - an impressive return for the young maestro.

Whereas, Forrest has averaged a goal or assist every 3.89 Premiership matches over the last two seasons, which shows that the Hoops academy graduate is not regularly making a big impact at the top end of the pitch.

Whilst there is no guarantee that Quinn will be able to translate his sublime statistics over to the first-team level, Rodgers must offer the talented teenager, who has scored twice in two Lowland League outings this season, a chance to impress.

The 18-year-old gem, who was once hailed as "very impressive" by journalist Sean Clifford, could emerge as a genuine senior option if he is able to produce goals and assists on a regular basis, which would then allow the manager to brutally bin the declining Forrest.