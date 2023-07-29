It has been a busy summer transfer window of change for Celtic as they have changed managers, made a £25m sale, and brought in five new signings.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Brendan Rodgers, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in the dugout last month, made Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australia international Marco Tilio his first two signings.

The Northern Irish tactician added two further additions to his squad on Monday of this week as Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang both arrived from South Korea on permanent deals, before Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki joined from Legia Warsaw on a five-year deal.

Amongst these new arrivals, the Hoops also sold Portuguese phenomenon Jota to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for a reported fee of £25m, which has left the head coach with a huge hole to fill within the attack ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who could Celtic replace Jota with?

Rodgers could finally replace the 24-year-old sensation with a swoop to sign reported Celtic transfer target Tete, who currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk and is looking for a move away from Ukraine after two loan spells.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian forward would "raise the bar" for the club with his quality at the top end of the pitch to fill the void left by Jota, which is backed up by his impressive form for Lyon prior to a recent spell with Leicester.

Rodgers signed the 23-year-old wizard for the Foxes during the January window after he enjoyed a strong year on loan in France. During his time with the Ligue 1 club, Tete racked up eight goals and ten assists in 30 appearances - including eight goals and eight assists in 26 top-flight games.

This means that the talented maestro, who was once hailed as a "hurricane" by Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin, recorded a direct goal contribution once every 1.67 matches on average for Lyon, which is a sublime return from a wide position.

Jota, meanwhile, chipped in with 11 goals and 11 assists across 33 Scottish Premiership clashes last season, which is one involvement every 1.5 outings on average. He was one of two Hoops stars, alongside Kyogo Furuhashi, who produced more than 15 goals and assists combined.

This suggests that Tete, who scored nine goals in 17 league games for Shakhtar during the 2021/22 campaign, has the potential to be an excellent replacement for Jota in terms of his ability to score and create goals on a regular basis from out wide.

The exciting dynamo could also be an excellent signing for Celtic as he already has a relationship with Rodgers and knows what the manager wants from his wingers, due to their spell together in England earlier this year.

Tete was dubbed a "super" professional by the ex-Liverpool boss, who also described the Shakhtar loanee as exactly what he had been looking for in a right-sided attacker.

Although the £21k-per-week ace only scored once in 13 Premier League games for Leicester, his eye-catching displays for Lyon indicate that the quality is there for him to arrive in Scotland as a Jota-esque figure on the flank for Rodgers by scoring and assisting goals week-in-week-out to compete for trophies over the next nine months.