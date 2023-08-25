A big update has emerged on Celtic and their attempts to bolster Brendan Rodgers' playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Football Insider, the Hoops are looking to add up to five new signings to the group before the deadline passes next Friday; including a winger, a goalkeeper, a left-back, striker, and a centre-back.

The report also claims that the Scottish giants are in talks with Greek outfit Aris FC over a deal to sign Honduras international Luis Palma to improve their options out wide.

It states that the Bhoys have already submitted a £3.5m offer to secure his services and it now remains to be seen whether or not that will be enough to land their man over the coming days.

How good is Luis Palma?

Rodgers could finally replace Jota, who joined Al-Ittihad earlier this summer, by securing a deal to sign the Aris star due to his ability to offer a regular goal threat from out wide.

The 23-year-old whiz enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 campaign in the Greek top-flight and proved himself to be a reliable scoring option with 11 strikes in 20 starts.

Palma, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12 over the course of the season, only missed one 'big chance' in front of goal and this shows that he was clinical when provided with opportunities to score.

Jota, on the other hand, scored 11 goals in 26 Scottish Premiership starts and spurned four 'big chances' for Celtic last term, which suggests that the Aris magician was more efficient with his finishing in comparison to the Portuguese hotshot.

Only Kyogo Furuhashi (27) scored more league goals for the Hoops than Jota during the 2022/23 campaign and this suggests that Palma has the potential to be an outstanding goalscoring option for Rodgers alongside the Japan international if he is able to translate his form in Greece over to Scotland.

The Honduras international has also showcased his ability as a creator during the current season.

He produced one assist and four key passes during the first league game of the term earlier this month and racked up an eye-catching two goals and two assists in four Europa Conference League qualifiers.

This means that Palma has assisted three goals in five outings for Aris so far, which is one every 1.67 clashes on average.

Whereas, Jota provided 11 assists in 33 Premiership games during the 2022/23 campaign, which is an assist every three matches on average.

There is no guarantee that the 23-year-old ace will be able to maintain that level of creativity over the course of the year, however, as he only assisted four league goals last season but it does show that the potential is there for him to kick on and become a consistent creative threat to go along with his scoring ability.

Therefore, Palma, who was hailed for his “brilliant” goal contributions by agent Paulo Hernandez, could develop into being the perfect replacement for Jota as a winger who can score and assist goals at an impressive rate, which would make him a potential match-winner for Rodgers week-in-week-out.