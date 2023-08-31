A big update has emerged on Celtic and their attempts to bolster Brendan Rodgers' playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops have already confirmed the signing of Honduras international winger Luis Palma from Greek side Aris FC this week and they are now on the verge of another two deals.

According to The Scottish Sun, Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips is on his way to Glasgow and the club have agreed a deal to sign Paulo Bernardo from Benfica.

The report claims that the Hoops are set to sign the Portuguese talent on an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. It does not state exactly how much the purchase option is valued at but does say that it could be upwards of around £6.5m.

How good is Paulo Bernardo?

Rodgers could repeat Celtic's Jota masterclass in a late swoop for the 21-year-old midfielder as the former Bhoys star also joined from Benfica on an initial loan before making a permanent switch to Scotland the following summer.

The ex-Hoops ace had only scored four goals in 52 first-team matches prior to his move to Parkhead but went on to be an outstanding talent for the club throughout his two seasons.

Jota racked up 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 matches for the Scottish champions, which earned him a £25m transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad this summer.

Bernardo could now follow in his footsteps as another Benfica youth product who could be an excellent player for Celtic if he is able to translate his academy form over to first-team level with this move to Scotland.

The Portugal U21 international produced seven goals and five assists in 38 games - one contribution every 3.17 clashes on average - for Benfica B from a central midfield position.

This shows that he has the potential to find the back of the net from the middle of the park and that could make him a superb option for Rodgers as the club's top-scoring central midfielder in the Scottish Premiership was Reo Hatate with six strikes last season.

Jota had scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 47 outings for Benfica B, which works out as a direct goal involvement every 2.76 matches on average.

Bernardo, who was once hailed as an "exciting" prospect by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has also scored five goals in 16 games for Portugal's U21 side, whilst Jota managed five goals in 18 appearances at that level.

These statistics suggest that the 5 foot 11 whiz has the potential to follow in his compatriot's footsteps, albeit in a different position on the pitch, to become a star for Celtic if he is able to translate his B team form for Benfica over to Scottish football in the same way that the £25m magician did.

An initial loan provides the club with the safety net to move on from Bernardo after a season if it does not work out and the option to buy means that they can secure his long-term value at Parkhead if he is a roaring success, like Jota.