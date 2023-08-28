Celtic are reportedly in the market to add another centre-forward to their squad before the summer transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Scottish Sun recently claimed that the Hoops are considering a swoop to sign Brondby number nine Mathias Kvistgaarden to bolster Brendan Rodgers' attacking options.

It stated that it could take a fee of around £4m to snap up the 21-year-old finisher, whose contract with the Danish side does not expire until 2027.

However, the most recent report from Denmark, however, has stated that it would take a fee within the region of €7m (£6m) to secure the talented marksman's services.

The Bhoys have already snapped up six new signings this summer; including Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki, and Odin Thiago Holm.

How good is Mathias Kvistgaarden?

Rodgers could land an ideal partner for Matt O'Riley by securing a deal to sign his compatriot as the pair could strike up an instant connection on and off the pitch.

Kvistgaarden has spent his entire career with Brondby so far and is yet to experience life outside of his home country, which could make the current Hoops star an important figure to help him settle into life in Scotland as they have already played three games alongside each other for Denmark's U21 side.

This means that they already have a pre-existing relationship on the pitch and O'Riley, who was born in England, could also help to navigate him through any possible language barriers at Parkhead.

Their respective qualities as players could also make them a dream duo for Celtic as Kvistgaarden is a lethal scorer who could thrive off the services that the former Fulham man has proven himself to be able to provide on a regular basis.

The Brondby star has scored seven goals and produced six assists in his last 14 league matches and is now starting to deliver consistent quality at the top end of the pitch after initially struggling at first-team level.

Kvistgaarden, who plundered a sensational 31 goals in 45 matches for his team's U19 side, scored once in 21 regular season matches during the 2022/23 campaign before his current rich vein of form that started during the Superligaen Championship Round towards the end of last season.

These statistics suggest that the 21-year-old finisher, who scout Jacek Kulig claimed is "on fire", has the potential to be a prolific scorer for Celtic if provided with the opportunities in front of goal, which is exactly what O'Riley could ensure happens.

The ex-MK Dons midfielder was the outstanding creative threat for the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership last season as he ended the season with 12 assists and 2.1 key passes per game, which were both team-highs.

O'Riley, who created 16 'big chances' for his teammates last term, has the ability to consistently split open the opposition's defence to provide the £6m-rated hotshot with opportunities he needs at the top end of the pitch.

Therefore, the 22-year-old talent would be ideal for Kvistgaarden on and off the pitch this season due to their potential relationship from an adaptation perspective and their possible link-up in the final third.