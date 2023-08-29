An update has emerged on Celtic and their attempts to complete their seventh piece of incoming business before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Football Insider, the Hoops are set to confirm the signing of Honduras international Luis Palma from Aris FC 'in the next days' ahead of Friday's deadline.

The report claims that the Scottish giants have already agreed a £3.5m deal to sign the forward from the Greek side and he is now poised to join Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hyun-jun Yang, Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Gustaf Lagerbielke, and Marco Tilio in arriving at Parkhead this summer.

It states that the 23-year-old ace is due to fly over once he has been given international clearance and will then undergo a medical over the next 24-48 hours.

Football Insider also report that manager Brendan Rodgers could look to make up to four other signings before the window slams shut; including a centre-back, goalkeeper, left-back, and striker.

How good is Luis Palma?

The Aris star's form since the start of the 2022/23 campaign suggests that he could be a sensational signing for Celtic if he is able to translate those performances over to the Scottish Premiership.

Palma is a right-footed left-winger who has the potential to score goals and create chances for his teammates on a regular basis, which could make him Rodgers' next version of former Hoops star Scott Sinclair.

The Honduran phenom racked up 11 goals and four assists in 20 Super League starts for his club last season - an average of one goal contribution every 1.33 starts. This came alongside one goal and three assists in three Europa Conference League qualifier starts.

He showcased his clinical edge in front of goal with only one missed 'big chance' in the Greek top-flight, which shows that the talented ace rarely passed up a good opportunity to find the back of the net.

The £3.5m-rated hotshot has started the current campaign in phenomenal form with two goals and three assists in five starts across the Super League and Europa Conference League qualifiers.

This means that Palma has produced 24 goals and assists combined in 28 starts across the two aforementioned competitions since the start of last term.

The 5 foot 10 magician is, therefore, capable of making a consistent impact at the top end of the pitch as both a scorer and creator, which is why he could be the next Sinclair at Parkhead.

During Rodgers' first spell in Scotland, the former Manchester City winger amassed 60 goals and 41 assists in 148 appearances from a left-wing position for the Bhoys, which worked out as one goal involvement per 1.47 matches on average.

Sinclair was a vital player for the Northern Irish tactician's attack as the English wizard was able to consistently provide quality in the final third with goals and assists.

Palma, who was described as a "huge player" by Aris manager Apostolos Terzis, could do a similar job for Rodgers on the left flank if he is able to carry on the sublime form that has seen the Honduras international catch the eye over the last 12 months or so.

As such, the inbound dynamo could well emerge as Rodgers' next Sinclair-like talent on the wings at Parkhead this season.