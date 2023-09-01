Celtic are reportedly in the market to add a new number nine to the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window this evening.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph recently relayed reports that the Scottish giants have had two offers turned down for Brondby attacker Mathias Kvistgaarden this week.

This suggests that Brendan Rodgers would like to bring in another centre-forward to compete with Hyeon-gyu Oh and Kyogo Furuhashi at the top end of the pitch.

The Northern Irish head coach could seal a fantastic late signing for the club by securing a swoop for Bologna centre-forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, who is reportedly on the radar alongside Kvistgaarden ahead of the deadline.

Celtic have already announced the signing of Honduras international Luis Palma from Aris FC this week and there could be further additions to come over the last 12 hours or so.

How good is Sydney van Hooijdonk?

The 6 foot 3 titan is a player who has the potential to come in as a big upgrade on current Hoops striker Oh if Rodgers is able to sign the Bologna gem today.

Van Hooijdonk enjoyed a superb campaign on loan with Heerenveen in the Eredivisie last season and his statistics suggest that he has the ability to offer more than the South Korean finisher in the final third.

The 23-year-old ace, who was once hailed as "prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 across 33 matches as he plundered an eye-catching 16 goals and one assist for the Dutch side, which works out as one goal every 2.06 outings on average.

Kyogo (27) was the only Celtic player who managed more than 11 Scottish Premiership goals last term and this suggests that the Serie A hotshot could provide another reliable scoring option for the Hoops boss if he is able to translate his performances over to football in Scotland.

Oh, meanwhile, produced six goals and zero assists in 16 league games, which is an average of one strike every 2.67 clashes, and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.81 for the Bhoys during the second half of last season.

The 22-year-old striker came to Parkhead off the back of scoring 14 goals in 38 K League 1 outings for Suwon Bluewings throughout 2022, which is an average of one goal every 2.71 games and does not suggest that his form for the Scottish champions is likely to improve.

Along with seemingly being able to offer a greater threat as a consistent goalscorer, van Hooijdonk could also provide more of a physical presence than Oh at the top end of the pitch for Celtic.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the Dutch talent is two inches taller than the Hoops forward and won two aerial battles per game (45% success rate) last season in comparison to the South Korean gem's 0.6 (41% success rate) in the Premiership.

Therefore, the Bhoys target could be a big upgrade on Oh due to his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis, whilst also being able to deliver consistently better performances, due to their respective average Sofascore ratings, and more physicality.