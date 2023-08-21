An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to add another option to their attacking arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Hoops are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts ahead of next month's deadline.

The report claims that the Bhoys are monitoring his situation alongside Championship side Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League earlier this year.

It states that the English magician is now in the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light and the Black Cats may lose him for nothing if they do not cash in now.

How good is Patrick Roberts?

The 26-year-old whiz is an excellent left-footed right winger who could be a perfect alternative to reported transfer target Tete, who has since joined Galatasaray on a free transfer instead of moving to Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers signed on loan Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk for Leicester and described him as "exactly" what he was looking for in a right-sided attacker due to his ability to pass, move, and retain possession.

Like the Brazilian ace, Roberts is an excellent creative passer who can also retain possession fairly well for his side on the flank.

The former Manchester City prospect, who played 65 matches under Rodgers on loan at Celtic earlier in his career, enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign for Sunderland as he showcased his ability on the ball.

Roberts started 29 Championship matches for the Black Cats and caught the eye with ten 'big chances' created and seven assists, as per Sofascore.

Jota, who has since departed to join Al-Itthad, was the only Celtic winger who managed more than five Scottish Premiership assists last term.

Tete, on the other hand, created seven 'big chances' and assisted seven goals across 21 Ligue 1 starts for Lyon during spells in France between the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

The now-Galatasaray ace completed between 82 and 83% of his attempted passes between those seasons and Roberts recorded a pass success rate of 82% for Sunderland last term, which suggests that they retain possession at a similar level of efficiency.

These statistics suggest that Roberts has the creative ability to be an outstanding threat for Celtic on the right wing by cutting inside onto his favoured left foot to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

Roberts, who journalist Josh Bunting hailed as "magic" on the ball, could also open up space down the right for Anthony Ralston or Alistair Johnston to bomb forward from right-back as him moving into central positions on his left foot could draw defenders inside, which would free up the full-back to push on.

The 5 foot 6 maestro's aforementioned history with Rodgers and Celtic also suggests that he would be able to hit the ground running due to him already knowing how the manager likes to play, as well as having knowledge of the club and level of football.

Therefore, Roberts could be a perfect alternative to Tete, who has no prior experience in Scotland, as a left-footed right winger to slot into the team this season.