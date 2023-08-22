An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their attacking options before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has been able to add six new players to his squad; including Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hyun-jun Yang, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, and Marco Tilio.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Northern Irishman now has his eyes on another striker as he is weighing up a swoop for Brondby star Mathias Kvistgaarden.

The report claims that the Scottish giants could need to pay a fee within the region of £4m to sign the centre-forward, whose contract does not expire until 2027.

It does not, however, state how much the Bhoys are willing to pay for his services or whether they will make a firm offer for him before next month's deadline.

How good is Mathias Kvistgaarden?

Rodgers could unearth an exciting long-term heir to Kyogo Furuhashi by thrashing out a deal for the 21-year-old marksman over the coming days.

The superb youngster has burst onto the scene in recent months and showing himself to be a fantastic prospect with his ability to score and assist goals on a regular basis from a number nine position.

Since the start of the Superligaen Championship Round earlier this year, Kvistgaarden has plundered seven goals and six assists in 14 league appearances for Brondby. This means that he has been directly involved in a goal every 1.08 games on average.

He has emerged as a reliable option for the Danish outfit after his immense academy form for the club.

The 5 foot 7 finisher racked up a phenomenal 31 goals and 11 assists in 45 U19 outings prior to making the breakthrough at senior level.

Kvistgaarden, who scout Jacek Kulig hailed as being "on fire", averaged a goal contribution every 1.07 games on average for the U19 team and he is now starting to replicate that level of production on the big stage.

Kyogo, meanwhile, has registered 56 goals and 11 assists in 85 competitive games for Celtic since his move to the club in 2021, which is one goal involvement every 1.27 matches on average.

The Japan international scored 27 Scottish Premiership goals last season and 16 more than any of his teammates. He was Ange Postecoglou's outstanding attacking option and the player who was relied upon to score goals at the top end of the pitch.

Rodgers could now find a player to rival the ex-Vissel Kobe star whilst also landing an exciting eventual heir to his place in the team by signing Kvistgaarden.

At the age of 21, the Danish whiz is seven years younger than Kyogo and has plenty of time left on his hands to develop and improve over the years to come.

His sensational form for Brondby's first-team and academy suggests that he has the potential to eventually become an upgrade on the current Celtic star if he is able to translate those performances over to Scottish football.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Kvistgaarden will be able to replicate that outstanding level of production for the Hoops but his statistics indicate that it is an exciting £4m gamble that is worth taking for Rodgers.