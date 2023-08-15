An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to the Northern Echo, Brendan Rodgers is lining up a swoop to sign Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser before next month's deadline.

The report claims that the Northern Irish tactician would like to bring in another wide option and has identified the Scotland international as an ideal target.

It states that the former Bournemouth man is currently training with the development squad as he is not a part of Eddie Howe's plans and that it would not take a 'significant' fee to secure his services this summer, although it remains to be seen whether the Hoops are interested in a loan or permanent deal.

How good is Ryan Fraser?

The 29-year-old attacker would be a risky signing as his form for Newcastle has been less than impressive in recent seasons but Rodgers could unearth a terrific player to partner Kyogo Furuhashi if he is able to get the Scotsman back to his best.

Fraser moved to St. James' Park from Bournemouth in 2020 and has only produced three goals and six assists in 59 competitive appearances to date. This means that he has been directly involved in a goal every 6.56 matches on average throughout his time on Tyneside.

However, the Scotland international previously displayed his outstanding creative ability in the Premier League for the Cherries before his move up north.

During the 2018/19 top-flight campaign, Fraser racked up an incredible seven goals and 14 assists in 35 starts. He created a phenomenal 28 'big chances' and made 2.4 key passes per game for his teammates as the 5 foot 4 whiz consistently unlocked opposition defences to carve out terrific opportunities for others to score.

If Rodgers can get him anywhere near those levels in Scotland then he would be a dream partner for Kyogo at the top end of the pitch as the Japan international would be provided with even more chances to improve his goal output.

The 28-year-old marksman scored 27 times in 31 Scottish Premiership starts last season - 16 more than anyone else within the squad - and has managed two goals in two outings this term.

This is despite Matt O'Riley leading the way with 2.1 key passes per game and 16 'big chances' created from a central midfield position during the 2022/23 league campaign.

These statistics suggest that Fraser has the potential to be the outstanding creative presence for Celtic in the final third if a move to Scotland can revive his career, which could be the case when you consider that his current division ranks eight places higher on the UEFA club coefficient - suggesting that it would be a significant step down in quality.

The exciting wide man, who was once described as "electric" by journalist Sean McCormick, could thrive and reignite his spark out wide with a switch to Scottish football, although there is no guarantee that he will be able to and that is why this would be a gamble by the Hoops.

This could then allow Kyogo to build on his already impressive return in front of goal as Fraser's prior form for Bournemouth suggests that he has the potential to create far more 'big chances' than any of Celtic's current creators.