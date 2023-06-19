Celtic have officially confirmed that they have completed a deal to bring Brendan Rodgers back to Parkhead for a second spell in Scotland.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has been in the market to find a replacement for Ange Postecoglou, and has now settled on the Australian's successor.

Rodgers will be thrust straight into the hustle and bustle of the summer transfer window and could secure the first masterclass of his second stint with the Glasgow giants by striking a deal with his former club Liverpool.

Who is Caoimhin Kelleher?

Celtic have been linked with an interest in Jurgen Klopp's back-up goalkeeper and Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

He is a talented young shot-stopper who could be an excellent addition to the squad and the 50-year-old manager must use any remaining contacts on Merseyside to land the 24-year-old, who has valued at £30m by the Premier League outfit, whether that is on loan or on a permanent basis.

The 6 foot 2 titan's international manager, Stephen Kenny, recently backed the talented ace, who he once dubbed "exceptional", to move on from Anfield in search of regular game time:

"I think it will happen this summer. It is not right normally to talk about a player moving, but at Liverpool, he is behind one of the best goalkeepers in the world. It is not going to get any easier and you can't improve when you aren't playing."

Celtic must take advantage of his potential availability as the promising stopper has the potential to be an upgrade on current number one Joe Hart.

The former England international averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.77 across 37 Scottish Premiership outings in 22/23 and made four errors directly leading to shots from the opposition.

Kelleher, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.53 and did not make any direct errors across his three outings in the Premier League and League Cup combined for Liverpool, as he spent the majority of the campaign behind Alisson, one of the top goalkeepers in the world.

The Irish colossus also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.72 and made zero blunders over six outings in those two competitions in the previous season, which shows that the Reds academy graduate has been exceptional whenever Klopp has called on him and is not as error-prone as Celtic's first-choice.

These statistics indicate that Kelleher would be a major upgrade on Hart if the 24-year-old can translate his form for Liverpool in recent years to consistent performances over the course of an entire season's worth of matches, due to his superior ratings and absence of mistakes.

Therefore, Rodgers could seal a masterclass by using his relationship with the Premier League side to iron out a move for the talented monster, who could improve the team tenfold next term.