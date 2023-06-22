Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has been thrust straight into the job in the middle of a summer transfer window and will need to get his feet under his desk as quickly as possible.

The 2023/24 campaign is on the horizon and teams are already starting to bolster their squads with new signings to achieve their goals next term.

Ange Postecoglou departed the Scottish giants earlier this month to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and the distraction of looking for a new boss may be the reason that the club are yet to make their first addition of the window.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the 50-year-old manager is now hoping to tempt Wilfred Ndidi to quit the King Power to link up with him again in Scotland, although it remains to be seen how viable a deal is for the Nigerian.

How would Wilfried Ndidi fit in at Celtic?

Postecoglou did not line up with an out-and-out defensive midfielder last term and Rodgers bringing the Leicester anchor to Parkhead could allow attacking midfielder David Turnbull to finally thrive.

No Celtic midfielder made more than 2.2 tackles and interceptions per Scottish Premiership game in the Australian chief's 4-3-3 system in 22/23 and the lack of a natural number six may have played a part in Turnbull's lack of minutes.

The 24-year-old only started six league matches for the Hoops but Rodgers' 4-2-3-1 formation could provide the Scotland international with an opportunity to strut his stuff if Ndidi comes in to provide the required defensive protection in one of the two deep-lying roles.

Leicester's midfield general was once described as an "elite player" by journalist John Bennett and the £75k-per-week gem's statistics back that up.

He ranks in the top 1% of players in his position in the Men's Big Five Leagues over the last 365 days for interceptions and clearances per 90, whilst he is also in the top 5% for tackles and top 11% for blocks, which included him making 5.31 tackles and interceptions per 90.

This suggests that Ndidi has been one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe over the past year when it comes to cutting out opposition attacks and putting his body on the line for the team.

His ball-winning ability could allow Turnbull to thrive in the number ten role without having to worry about tracking back and exerting all of his effort in transitions.

Prior to Postecoglou's arrival, the Scottish wizard averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.47 across 36 Premiership outings in 20/21 and contributed with nine goals and 12 'big chances' created.

No Celtic player achieved an average rating higher than 7.45 in 22/23 and Turnbull's 2.9 key passes per match in 20/21 is more impressive than the club-high 2.1 chances created per game that Matt O'Riley managed last term.

Therefore, signing Ndidi, who was once lauded as a "monster" by journalist Colin Udoh, could improve the team defensively and offensively, with his efforts off the ball allowing Turnbull to be unlocked as a creative threat in possession.