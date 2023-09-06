Scottish champions Celtic took a significant stride in the defence of their title with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Old Firm derby at the weekend, with a typically clinical finish from talisman Kyogo Furuhashi ensuring it proved a welcome return to the fixture for manager, Brendan Rodgers.

That triumph was not without its controversy, however, with Rangers feeling rather aggrieved as Kemar Roofe saw his first-half effort ruled out after Cyriel Dessers was deemed to have fouled Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up, with the latter man likely to have been particularly relieved when the goal was overturned.

While there was seemingly clear contact from Dessers on the Swedish centre-back, it is hard to deny that the 23-year-old was somewhat fortunate to have not been punished for his sluggish play, with that hardly the type of performance that will have endeared the defender to his new supporters.

How did Lagerbielke perform vs Rangers?

As journalist Josh Bunting noted, it was arguably "dreadful defending" from the £3m addition as he simply dawdled on the ball inside his own half, with even his manager admitting post-match that he has "got to look to get his passes away quicker".

Such a worrying moment epitomised what was an all-round difficult afternoon for the former Elfsborg man as he 'looked a bag of nerves all day', according to the Daily Record's Michael Gannon, with it having been a tricky first trip to Ibrox for the summer signing.

That was also evidenced by the fact that the Stockholm native - who was brought in to ease the loss of compatriot, Carl Starfelt - notably lost possession on 13 occasions on the day, having also completed just one of his six attempted long balls as a sign of his panic.

Of course, it is far too early to completely judge the 6 foot 3 brute as he was perhaps prematurely thrust into the fray amid the injuries to the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki, although Rodgers may well have been concerned by what he saw from his recent arrival.

Such a shaky showing will also spark questions over whether the Parkhead giants acquired the right centre-back target, having also shown a strong interest in FC Volendam sensation, Xavier Mbuyamba throughout the summer window.

Why didn't Celtic sign Xavier Mbuyamba?

Reports as far back as May had indicated that the Hoops - alongside Championship side Watford - were keeping a close eye on the former Barcelona and Chelsea youngster, with Sky Sports noting that the 6 foot 5 sensation has even been likened to former club hero Virgil van Dijk such is his exciting potential.

Journalist Anthony Joseph then revealed early last month that the Scottish Premiership outfit had made an enquiry regarding the possibility of signing the 21-year-old, at the same time as having made contact over a deal for Lagerbielke.

As Joseph noted at the time, negotiations for the latter man were said to be "further down the line", with Rodgers and co ultimately ending up with the Swede to bolster their defensive ranks, rather than the towering Dutchman.

That decision not to sign the former Netherlands youth international - who is valued at €5m (£4m), according to CIES Football Observatory - could come back to bite those at Celtic Park if Lagerbielke's early woes continue, with the Bhoys having arguably passed up the chance to sign a truly exciting sensation.

How good is Xavier Mbuyamba?

As noted above, the Maastricht-born titan has regularly been the subject of comparisons to his compatriot, Van Dijk, with that seemingly boding well for the impact that he could have made in Glasgow by switching the Eredivisie for the Premiership.

In the case of the current Liverpool colossus, the 32-year-old enjoyed a particularly fruitful two-year spell in Scottish football after signing from Dutch outfit Groningen back in 2013, going on to rack up 115 appearances in all competitions in that time.

As former boss Neil Lennon noted, the immense ace - who is also 6 foot 5 - truly "had everything", such were his stellar string of attributes:

“Pace, great physicality, technique and superb in the air in both boxes".

That latter praise is evidenced by the fact that the one-time Southampton man recorded a respectable haul of 15 goals during his time at the club, with young Mbuyamba also a true threat in an attacking sense, after scoring five goals in just 33 games for his current side.

Such dominance has also been showcased in a defensive sense as Van Dijk currently ranks in the top 9% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for aerial duels won, at an average of 3.10 per 90, with Mbuyamba enjoying a similar record after averaging 3.33 in that regard.

To think that Celtic could well have spurned the chance to have Van Dijk 2.0 on their hands with the addition of the youngster will likely be of real frustration, particularly should Lagerbielke continue to prove rather uninspiring.

Is Mbuyamba better than Lagerbielke?

When looking closely at the duo's performances for their respective clubs last season, it appears an even greater head-scratcher that Mbuyamba was not the favoured option, with the Dutchman having arguably outperformed his counterpart across the board.

That is evidenced by the fact that in the Netherlands last term the towering figure notably averaged 3.5 tackles and interceptions per game from his 28 league appearances, while Lagerbielke, by contrast, averaged just 2.6 in that regard in 16 appearances in his native Sweden in 2023.

That ability to sniff out the danger is also illustrated by the fact that Mbuyamba averaged 5.4 clearances per game in contrast to just 2.8 for that same metric for the current Celtic man, while his tally of four league goals was also ahead of Lagerbielke's two goals in the Allsvenskan.

Mbuyamba's quality has also been apparent in relation to his European peers as he ranks in the top 4% for tackles, the top 7% for clearances and the top 8% for blocks made per 90, indicating just what a standout performer he truly is.

Of course, Lagerbielke could well quash any early doubts by going on to thrive over the coming months and years at Paradise, although it is hard to ignore a player who could seemingly have been the next Van Dijk for the Hoops.