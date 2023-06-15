After the sizeable blow of losing manager Ange Postecoglou last week, Scottish champions Celtic have moved quality to acquire a quality replacement for the treble-winning coach, with former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers looking set to secure a surprise return to Parkhead.

The Northern Irishman had appeared to have somewhat burned his bridges with the Old Firm outfit after ending his first spell at the club abruptly back in February 2019, although the indication is that the 50-year-old is looking to pick up where he left off just over four years ago, having previously claimed seven domestic honours during his prior stint in Glasgow.

When the former Leicester City man does ultimately sign on the dotted line with the Scottish Premiership giants, the first major issue will be to acquire suitable new recruits with the summer transfer window having now commenced, with the Carnlough native potentially set to be forced to replace some of the current squad who could depart ahead of next season.

There will no doubt be fears among Celtic supporters that new Tottenham Hotspur boss, Postecoglou may return to poach Japanese marksman, Kyogo Furuhashi, with The Sun having only recently reported that the 28-year-old - who bagged 34 goals in all competitions last season - is a possible £30m target for the Lilywhites.

Amid the possible need to replace Kyogo this summer, Football Scotland previously reported that the Bhoys are interested in a deal for Slovenian striker, Zan Vipotnik, with it claimed that the Maribor starlet could be available for a fee of around £3.5m.

A more recent report from Sky Sports Germany has also noted that interest from those at Celtic Park, among other suitors, with there a possibility that the 21-year-old could be a first statement signing of Rodgers' second spell in charge.

Who is Zan Vipotnik?

The promising centre-forward has caught the eye after enjoying a "fantastic season" in his homeland, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, having scored 23 goals in 38 games in all competitions in 2022/23, including 20 goals in just 30 league outings.

The 6 foot 1 dynamo - who also bagged ten goals in just 14 games during a loan spell at Triglav Kranj last year - is evidently something of a prolific and clinical presence in attack, having also scored one in just two appearances for his country at senior level.

That devastating finishing prowess could ensure that Rodgers is able to find his next Jamie Vardy with the signing of the youngster, with the veteran Englishman having led the line superbly under the incoming Celtic boss at Leicester.

That working relationship proved particularly fruitful as Vardy scored 70 goals and laid on a further 30 assists in just 157 games in all competitions during Rodgers' time at the club, with the pair notably winning the FA Cup back in 2021.

The one-time Liverpool boss evidently has huge admiration for the Premier League title winner having hailed him as "world class" in the past, hence the interest in potentially snapping up his heir apparent this summer.

The likeness between the two strikers can be shown by their devastating brilliance inside the penalty area, with Vipotnik having been hailed as a "poacher" by Kulig, while Vardy also comes alive at the tail-end of the pitch, notably scoring all 15 of his league goals in the 2021/22 season inside the opposition box.

Equally, Kulig has also noted Vipotnik's "movement" as one of his key assets, with that a trait that is undoubtedly shared by the Foxes legend, having been described in the past as being "ridiculously good" at stretching a defence, in the words of pundit Trevor Sinclair.

Add in the fact that the Maribor man is also a real goalscoring weapon, and it is clear to see that Rodgers could potentially be able to acquire his next Vardy this summer.