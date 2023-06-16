With it now seemingly a matter of when and not if Brendan Rodgers will be named as the successor to Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, attention can begin to turn to just how the returning boss will alter the current Hoops squad this summer.

The ex-Leicester City boss - who had been out of work since being sacked by the Foxes back in April - will likely be hoping to keep hold of the Old Firm outfit's key men ahead of mounting another domestic and European charge next summer, with midfield maestro Reo Hatate, in particular, having been mooted for a reunion with Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

As well as attempting to persuade the likes of Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi - who has been linked with a move to Spurs - to stay in Glasgow, the Northern Irishman may also have a plan to ditch those who he deems surplus to requirements among the first-team ranks, with Stephen Welsh perhaps among those who could well face the axe.

A recent report from Football Insider claimed that the Scottish champions are open to offers for the 23-year-old this summer, with the former Scotland youth international seemingly also keen to secure increased game time elsewhere.

While the young centre-back may be hoping that his standing could be improved with Rodgers in the dugout instead of Postecoglou, the one-time Liverpool boss could pull off the first blinder of his second spell in charge by showing the 6 foot 3 dud the door.

Will Stephen Welsh leave Celtic this summer?

It is seemingly not the first time that Welsh has been linked with a move away from Celtic Park in recent times, with reports back in January 2022 revealing that the club had rejected a loan approach from Serie A side Udinese, while Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse also made an enquiry last summer.

That was followed by further speculation heading into the winter window that the Coatbridge-born brute could be on his way, albeit with Postecoglou and co ultimately opting against sanctioning an exit following the abrupt end of Moritz Jenz' loan spell.

The latter man's exit did not aid Welsh's bid for increased game time, however, as he ultimately ended last season with just four Premiership appearances to his name - all of which came prior to the World Cup break.

The £4.6k-per-week asset notably underwhelmed when he was handed an opportunity to impress, however, having been branded "weak" by pundit Michael Stewart following the shock 2-0 defeat away to St Mirren back in September, while journalist Josh Bunting suggested that both Welsh and Jenz were "all over the place" on the day after getting "bullied" by the likes of Curtis Main and Jonah Ayunga.

That lack of physicality has been a theme of the criticism that has fallen the Scotsman's way of late, with pundit Frank McAvennie also stating that the academy graduate needs a loan move to "toughen him up", while also labelling him as someone who "ball watches".

With Rodgers set to inherit a squad that includes the likes of Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers and January arrival Yuki Kobayashi - all of whom have been above Welsh in the pecking order of late - the 50-year-old can then make the decision to send the one-time Greenock Morton loanee packing, either on a temporary basis or permanently.