Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has been backed throughout the summer transfer window so far as the board have brought in five new signings.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australia international Marco Tilio came through the door as the ex-Leicester City manager's first two pieces of incoming business.

South Korean duo Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang then joined on the same day before Maik Nawrocki arrived from Legia Warsaw to bolster the club's defensive options.

The Hoops have also seen some talented players head out of the door as midfielder Aaron Mooy retired from professional football and Jota completed a mega £25m move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

Who could Celtic replace Jota with?

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently confirmed that the Bhoys are in the market for a winger and have an interest in Newcastle United forward Ryan Fraser, who could replace the Portuguese attacker at Parkhead.

Rodgers could unearth Jota's heir by helping the Scotland international, who was once described as a "pocket dynamo" by ex-Scotland attacker Charlie Nicholas, to get back to his best form after a few difficult seasons on Tyneside.

It would be a risky deal for Celtic as Fraser has struggled badly in recent years and there is no guarantee that he will be able to rediscover his Midas touch at the top end of the pitch. However, his time at Bournemouth earlier in his career suggests that it is a gamble worth taking.

The 29-year-old speedster joined Newcastle from the Cherries in 2020 and has only produced three goals along with six assists in 55 competitive matches for the club to date.

However, his Premier League form for Bournemouth during the 2018/19 campaign suggests that the ability is there for him to be an outstanding attacker for Celtic as he racked up eight goals and 15 assists in all competitions, which included 14 assists in 38 top-flight matches.

Fraser created a staggering 24 'big chances' and produced 2.4 key passes per game that season, which shows that he has the potential to be a phenomenal creator and fill the hole that Jota left this summer.

The former Benfica hotshot produced 11 assists in 33 Scottish Premiership outings last term and made 1.9 key passes per clash for the Bhoys - second only to Matt O'Riley in both statistics.

These statistics suggest that Jota, who created 13 'big chances', was one of Ange Postecoglou's biggest attacking threats when it came to teeing up his teammates at the top end of the pitch, which is why his exit has left a hole in the squad for another creative threat to come in.

Therefore, the £42k-per-week Magpies outcast could be a dream heir to the 24-year-old sensation if Rodgers can get him fit and firing at Parkhead this season.

The drop down in quality from the Premier League to the Premiership, given that England is ranked eight places higher than Scotland in the UEFA club coefficient, could allow Fraser to thrive and rediscover his confidence.

This could result in the exciting winger being a superb creative outlet for the Scottish giants out wide as his form for Bournemouth suggests that the potential is there for him to split open opposition defences at a phenomenal rate.