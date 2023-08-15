Celtic are plotting a summer swoop to sign Newcastle United forward Ryan Fraser, and a new report has revealed the club’s chances of bringing him to the Scottish Premiership.

Where was Ryan Fraser born?

Fraser was born in Aberdeen where he spent the early years of his career before moving to England to carry out spells at Bournemouth, Ipswich Town and finally Newcastle who he joined on a free transfer back in 2020, as per Transfermarkt, but despite having been at the club for three years, he could be on his way before the end of the ongoing window.

In the Premier League last season, the left-winger made just three starts and five substitute appearances across the whole of the campaign, via WhoScored, showing not only how out of favour he is but indicating that he may have to complete a move elsewhere should he want to receive more regular game time going forward.

The Scotland international still has another two years remaining on his contract in the northeast, so it mmay take some kind of fee to prise him away, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Brendan Rodgers who has set his sights on the attacker, though it’s not the first time he’s been linked with a switch to Parkhead.

Back in 2020, The Telegraph credited the Hoops with an interest in the 29-year-old before he finalised his move to St. James’ Park, so having already missed out on their target once, chiefs appear to be taking a second bite of the cherry in the hope of a more successful outcome this time around.

Are Celtic signing Ryan Fraser?

According to The Northern Echo, Celtic are “lining up a move” for Fraser in the final weeks of the window. The Glasgow outfit are “ready to make a formal approach” for the unwanted forward who has been “identified” by Rodgers as a “viable target” with the boss looking to bolster his ranks with another winger.

Newcastle are “unlikely to demand a significant transfer fee” because they want to get him off their books and wage bill having already demoted him to training with the development squad, not to mention that his number 21 shirt has been taken by their new signing Tino Livramento, so this is definitely one to keep a close eye on.

How much does Ryan Fraser earn?

At Newcastle, Fraser currently pockets £42k-per-week which he clearly isn’t earning considering that he’s been excluded from the first team fold, but he’s still got so much potential to offer so that could all change should he decide to put pen to paper at Celtic.

The Wasserman Client has posted 86 goal contributions (52 assists and 34 goals) since the start of his career which has previously seen him dubbed a “threat” to the opposition’s defence in the final third by journalist Josh Bunting, but he is also capable of playing in several other roles over the pitch.

Sponsored by Nike, Fraser is a versatile operator having been deployed in an incredible nine different positions since first bursting onto the professional scene, including three up top, four in the midfield and even two in defence, so for a player who really could cover every blade of grass should you ask him to adapt, he could be a fantastic bargain for Rodgers.