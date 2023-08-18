Highlights

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could offer an out-of-favour Premier League ace a 'chance' to get his career back on track at Parkhead, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest Celtic news?

Hoops manager Rodgers has been proactive in the transfer market since returning to the hot seat at Parkhead, sanctioning deals to bring in Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Yang Hyun-jun, Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm and Maik Nawrocki, as per Transfermarkt.

In their first two league matches of the campaign, Celtic emerged victorious at home to Ross County and away to Aberdeen at Pittodrie to now sit at the summit of the Scottish Premiership, which is a position they are all too familiar with in the east end of Glasgow.

Next up for Celtic is a trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup, with Rodgers keen to enjoy similar success to his side's treble-winning campaign last term under Ange Postecoglou.

Trying to tie down key assets at Parkhead has become a main priority in the final weeks of the window and it is believed that Celtic have opened dialogue with Liel Abada and Reo Hatate over prolonging their deals in Glasgow, as per The Daily Record.

Academy product Stephen Welsh has penned a new four-year contract extension at his boyhood club and has labelled Rodgers as one of the "main reasons" he was keen to stay at his current employers, as per BBC Sport.

In terms of transfer news, The Northern Echo claim that Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser has emerged as a target for Celtic and it is believed that a 'formal approach' is being readied for the £42k-a-week Scotland international.

Fraser has been training with Newcastle United's second string and is out of the picture at St James' Park alongside Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that Fraser could be tempted by the possibility of moving north of the border to join Celtic.

Jones stated: "I'm waiting for someone to take a chance on Ryan Fraser. It's surprising, in a way, that he's remained at Newcastle so far, but it's largely down to the fact that he's been very cautious about stepping down to the Championship.

"Even though there have been offers there, and some of them quite decent, he didn't really want to do that.

"He's been hoping that something exciting might open up. Maybe this is it. Maybe the chance to join Celtic and link-up with Brendan Rodgers could be something that ticks those boxes for him."

Who else could Celtic sign this summer?

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Celtic are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence, as he stated on Twitter X: "Celtic are keen on Wolves winger Daniel Podence. He has one year left on his contract & wasn’t included in the squad last night. Wolves want around £12m, but it’s understood Celtic see room for negotiation, if they make an approach."

Celtic are also reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier alongside Crystal Palace, AS Monaco, Sporting Clube de Portugal and Al Nassr, as per 90min.

Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin has been linked with a move to Parkhead this summer and would cost in the region of £7 million, according to Mailplus.

Republic of Ireland youth international Rocco Vata could be on his way out of Celtic this window and the club have no plans to extend his contract of facilitate a loan deal for the attacker, as per Sky Sports journalist Joseph.