Celtic look set to sell goalkeeper Scott Bain this summer, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest on Bain’s Celtic future?

Bain has been at Celtic since 2018 and still has another 12 months remaining on his £395,000-a-year Parkhead deal.

The 31-year-old joined from Dundee and has gone on to make 74 appearances for the Hoops, keeping 38 clean sheets, mainly as second choice under the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon and Ange Postecoglou.

Bain has only made 10 or more Scottish Premiership appearances in two of his five seasons in Glasgow, with Postecoglou yet to use him during the current campaign, however, he has won 10 major honours with the club.

Football Insider shared a story regarding Bain’s future at Parkhead in the last 48 hours. They revealed that the Hoops plan to move the ‘keeper on over the coming months, bringing his five-year stay in Glasgow to an end.

The report adds that sides in Scotland and England are showing an interest in the player, with Celtic, and by extension head of recruitment Mark Lawwell, already laying the groundwork for a new keeper to replace Bain by scouting a number of potential targets.

Do Celtic need another goalkeeper?

Unless the Hoops plan on replacing Joe Hart as first choice next season, you could argue that a new goalkeeper isn’t required at Parkhead. Postecoglou could have both Benjamin Siegrist and Conor Hazard as back up options, with the latter of the two currently on loan at HJK Helsinki.

The Hoops also have highly-rated teenager Tobi Oluwayemi on the books looking to work towards a first-team spot, with the youngster currently out on loan at Cork City. Therefore, you could say that Celtic are well-stocked even with Bain’s likely departure, however, it looks as if the club will once again look to freshen things up with a new addition.

Postecoglou is also looking at bringing in three headline signings in defence, midfield and attack, so it could be a busy summer for Lawwell and co in the transfer market.