Celtic will view former club captain Scott Brown as a potential 'future manager' at Parkhead as he continues to build his experience in the dugout, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Who does Scott Brown manage?

Brown is currently in charge of EFL League One side Fleetwood Town and led the Cod Army to a 13th-placed finish in the English third tier last term.

In an impressive debut season, the 38-year-old also guided his side to their best-ever FA Cup run, reaching the fifth round of the competition proper, as per The Irish News.

Last week, Brown extended his stay at Highbury Stadium by signing a new two-year contract tying him to the Fylde Coast club until 2025. Speaking to the Fleetwood Town official website about the deal, he stated: “I’m glad to have got the deal over the line, it’s been a brilliant first year in the job and can’t wait for the new season to start. I’ve been made to feel right at home by the Fleetwood staff, players, and fanbase so I just want to give everything I can to bring success to the town, hopefully starting with a win on Saturday.”

During his playing career, Brown became a legendary figure at Scottish giants Celtic, registering 46 goals and 63 assists in 612 appearances and he also played a key part in securing 23 domestic honours, as per Transfermarkt.

There were rumours that Brown was set for a dramatic return to Celtic as assistant manager when Brendan Rodgers took over in June; however, no such move materialised and he will remain south of the border for now, as per The Scottish Sun.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Celtic will see Brown as a potential manager that could arrive at Parkhead in the future.

Jones told FFC: "I think that Scott Brown is obviously somebody they've got a huge attachment to and I definitely feel like there is a hope that one day he can emerge as a future manager for them and I like the fact that they've got this in mind as to further down the line a pathway to getting him back into the club."

What's the latest on the Celtic transfer front?

Brown may well step into the dugout at Parkhead in the future. However, the notion of a dramatic return to the club isn't set to happen any time soon and all focus at Celtic will be on trying to maintain their dominance over Scottish football under Rodgers.

Recruitment will be a pivotal factor in maintaining their hold over the Scottish Premiership title and some high-profile signings may be needed to keep Rangers at arm's length.

According to Ukrainian outlet Sport Novyny via 67 Hail Hail, the Hoops lead the race to sign former Leicester City winger Tete, who is currently on the books of Shakhtar Donetsk but wants to seek a new challenge amid fears for his safety in the country.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is believed to have not fully ruled out a sensational return to Celtic this summer on a loan basis, though a significant compromise would need to be reached over his wage expenditure and fee for the prospective agreement, as per The Scottish Sun.

Celtic are keen on a move for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek alongside a host of other clubs in England and across Europe, as per 90min, signifying that some marquee additions could be on their way to Parkhead before too long.