Celtic legend Scott Brown will one day dream of managing his former club and completing an emotional return to Parkhead, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Scott Brown and how has he faired as a manager?

Brown is regarded as a Celtic legend and was captain of the Scottish giants between 2010 and 2021. In total, the former Scotland international won 23 major honours in his senior career as a player, 22 of them with Celtic and one Scottish League Cup trophy with Hibernian where he came through the ranks, as per Transfermarkt.

The Scottish football Hall of Fame inductee took his first steps into coaching in 2021/22, spending nine months in a player-coach role at Aberdeen under Stephen Glass, as per Sky Sports.

Since then, he has gone on to become a manager in his own right at Fleetwood Town and enjoyed a decent first season as a head coach, leading the Cod Army to a 13th place finish in Sky Bet League One, with 14 victories, 16 draws and 16 losses in total.

Herald Scotland cite that Brown has earned glowing praise from Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley, who has backed the Scot to lead the club towards a promotion push next term. Speaking in an interview back in March, Pilley said: “I’m really pleased with the way it’s worked out, I like him personally and I like him as a football manager, he’s a pleasure to have around the place."

He then added: “I don’t think we’ll need major surgery in the summer, we can invest in some quality players, we need quality over quantity. I want to push for the play-offs or the dream of the Championship next season, I really think it can happen."

What has Dean Jones said about Scott Brown potential returning to Celtic?

Journalist Jones thinks that although it is unrealistic that Brown will return to Celtic in any capacity right now, he will have aspirations of linking up with his old club again in the future.

Jones told FFC: "Ultimately, I doubt he's had any clear indication if it's actually on the cards or not, so, I'm not sure how much there is to read into it. He's done a decent job so far, he's early into his managing career and still finding his feet in that world, but of course, that's the sort of job he's going to have aspirations for."

Is Scott Brown returning to Celtic a possibility in the future?

Not in the immediate term, you wouldn't think, due to the fantastic job Ange Postecoglou is doing at the helm; however, it is something that could definitely crop up in the future if Brown continues to grow his stock as a manager.

Brown was asked about the possibility of returning to Celtic in the future in an interview with Sky Bet via The Mirror and played down the chances of it happening any time soon, stating: "I've got another year left at Fleetwood Town and I’m looking forward to coming back here in pre-season, giving it another go and hopefully push higher up the table. We’re in a good place – we've had a good season – but there’s always room for improvement, we'll take it one game at a time."

Postecoglou is in charge at present and has made a huge impact at Celtic, winning four of five available trophies to him, including back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles. The Australian coach also has a chance to win his fifth trophy in charge of the Hoops in early June, when they take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final of the Scottish Cup.

Most Celtic fans would warmly receive the prospect of Brown returning to the scene of his former glories in the coming years. Nevertheless, they are besotted with the work Postecoglou has done and will be keen to see the 57-year-old remain in his post for as long as possible.