An update has emerged on Celtic and their next transfer target as Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to the Express, the Hoops are keen on a swoop to sign Manchester United central midfielder Scott McTominay before the end of the window.

The report claims that the Bhoys are one of a number of clubs eyeing a deal for the Scotland international, as Premier League side Newcastle United are also in the running to land his signature.

However, Erik ten Hag is not willing to sanction an exit for the academy graduate yet due to injuries for United in that area of the pitch.

It is suggested, though, that the Red Devils signing Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina could open the door for them to move the 26-year-old ace on.

How good is Scott McTominay?

The Scottish midfielder stands at a towering 6 foot 4 in midfield and as such, Rodgers could form a fearsome duo in the middle of the park by signing him to partner Hyeok-kyu Kwon.

Celtic signed the South Korean from Busan IPark earlier this summer and the 22-year-old gem is a terrific defensive midfielder who could be a rock alongside McTominay.

Kwon, who stands just shy of the Scot at 6 foot 3, made 3.3 tackles and interceptions per game across 19 K League 2 matches in 2023 before his move to Parkhead, which shows that he excels at winning possession back for his side on a regular basis. Meanwhile, no Hoops midfielder managed more than 2.2 per match for the club in the Scottish Premiership last season.

McTominay, who was once described as a "monster" by ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is a player with the potential to offer similar qualities in midfield.

He only started ten Premier League games for United last term but his form during the 2021/22 campaign suggests that the ability is there for him to consistently win the ball back.

The Scotland international made 3.2 tackles and interceptions per outing across 28 top-flight starts that season, demonstrating that the defensive awareness is there for the £60k-per-week titan to be an outstanding option out of possession for the Hoops.

He also won an impressive 67% of his aerial duels and won 2.3 per match, 1.6 more than any current Celtic midfielder managed last term.

As a result, Rodgers could improve his team in both boxes when it comes to set pieces as McTominay is exceptional and dominant in the air.

In fact, the United machine ranks in the top 2% of his positional peers across the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for aerial battles won per 90 (2.84) over the last 365 days. He also ranks within the top 1% of clearances made per 90 (3.12).

Therefore, McTominay and Kwon could form a phenomenal partnership at the base of Rodgers' 4-2-3-1 system as they are both towering midfielders who can strike fear into opposition forwards with their respective strength and ability to make consistent defensive interventions to cut out attacks.