Celtic being able to initiate a sensational deal to land Scott McTominay this summer would be 'tough to pull off', according to journalist Dean Jones.

What clubs are keen on Scott McTominay?

Last term, McTominay was used primarily as a rotational option by Erik Ten Hag for Manchester United, though he still managed to make 39 appearances in all competitions, registering three goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the Scotland international could be set to be axed at Old Trafford this summer alongside Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Fred as Dutch coach Ten Hag looks to 'streamline' his squad this season, according to The Independent.

Suitors have emerged for McTominay and Celtic have been named as a potential destination for the £60k-a-week ace, as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his squad ahead of their defence of the Scottish Premiership title.

CBS Sports via The Daily Mail report that McTominay is also on the radar of Brighton & Hove Albion and Jose Mourinho's Roma; however, Manchester United's Financial Fair Play restrictions may lead to them keeping hold of the 26-year-old for another year due to the fact they would be unlikely to afford a direct replacement for him.

talkSPORT understand that West Ham United are in the market for a central midfielder and could turn to McTominay as a potential alternative to Declan Rice, who is set for a money-spinning move to Arsenal and looks to have played his last game for the Hammers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that McTominay would be a 'mind-blowing' signing for Celtic if they managed to convince him to swap the Premier League for the Scottish Premiership.

Jones stated: "If Celtic could land McTominay, it would be mind-blowing, to be honest. I think it would be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

"It would be huge for Celtic, but it would also be a big decision for McTominay to switch from the Premier League to the Scottish Premiership at this point.

"It would be an incredible get for Celtic if they can pull something like that off, but I think it'll be tough to pull off."

What other players could Celtic and Rodgers sign this window?

Celtic have been slow off the mark this window as boss Rodgers runs the rule over his squad in their pre-season training camp in Portugal; however, some arrivals will be expected in the next few weeks as the Irishman ramps up his market proactivity at the helm of the Scottish champions.

According to Ukrainian outlet Sport Novyny, Celtic are regarded as frontrunners to sign Brazilian winger Tete, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Leicester City. The report adds that he intends to leave his parent club Shakhtar Donetsk due to fears for his safety due to the region's ongoing conflict.

Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun has been extensively linked to Celtic this window and has stated that there has been "some progress" in the ongoing transfer saga that continues to unfold concerning his potential arrival in Glasgow, as relayed by Football Scotland.

Last month, The Scottish Sun claimed that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would be open to a blockbuster return to Celtic on a loan basis; however, both parties would need to come to a significant compromise over wages and any fee for the agreement.