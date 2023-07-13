Celtic have been linked with Manchester United star Scott McTominay this summer; however, the Red Devils could now elect to keep the Scotland international for another season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the state of play involving Scott McTominay's future?

McTominay looks to be at a crossroads in his Manchester United career and was used primarily as a squad player last term, making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times and laying on a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

The Independent have revealed that McTominay could be put up for sale by Manchester United as part of a four-player cull that may also involve Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Fred.

With his future unclear, suitors have started to circle to try and offer the 26-year-old an escape route from Old Trafford. According to CBS Sports via The Daily Mail, Serie A giants Roma and Premier League high-flyers Brighton & Hove Albion are keen to bring in McTominay this window.

West Ham United and Newcastle United are believed to be 'monitoring' McTominay's situation and could offer the Scot a new challenge in the English top flight.

Celtic are another side that have been touted as a potential destination for McTominay, who could slip further down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Mason Mount, as per Football Scotland.

Former Celtic player and now pundit Mark Wilson has endorsed the notion of a move, stating: "I really like him and for Scotland he has been a star. He has that composure and he has played at a certain level where I think he would fit into the side. It's one, transfer fee and two, the wage - that is what it all comes down to."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Manchester United may look to keep McTominay around for at least another season at Old Trafford.

Jones stated: “I can see a situation whereby United perform a U-turn on Scott McTominay and end up keeping him for the season and just offload Fred instead, seeing how slowly their recruitment is going.

“At the moment, it's very difficult to see that they could move on Fred and McTominay in the same window. I've got reservations about this happening for a few reasons.”

Who else could Celtic look to recruit in the transfer window?

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will have plenty of money to play with this summer and has a budget reported to be worth around £30 million to play with in order to recruit top talent ahead of 2023/24 getting underway, as per The Scottish Sun.

Ukrainian outlet Sport Novyny via 67 Hail Hail report that former Leicester City winger Tete is a target for the Hoops and they are believed to be strong contenders to sign the 23-year-old amid concerns for his safety at Shakhtar Donetsk due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph hinted that former Celtic star Mohamed Elyounoussi is on the radar of the Glasgow giants to strengthen their left flank, stating in an interview with GIVEMESPORT: "He'll be on Celtic's radar. I'm sure he'd love a return to Celtic as well. They could do worse than signing Elyounoussi again."

90min claim that Rodgers has taken a shine to Manchester United forgotten man Donny van de Beek and could offer him the chance to revive his stalling career at Parkhead.